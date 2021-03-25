Industrial Oven Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

An industrial oven plays a strategic role in multiple high-tech industries such as electronics and chemicals, and others It is used to cure exotic materials in the laboratory so that ultra-light and super-strong materials can be processed, bake sand cores in the foundry to develop modern castings, mass-produce delightful pastries at commercial bakeries, preheat metals and other materials for anti-corrosion coatings, and function as diffusion furnaces for semiconductors used in computers.

The global industrial ovens market was valued at $8,469 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $12,897 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%. The food production & processing segment generated the highest revenue in 2016, and is projected to continue to dominate the market throughout the analysis period.

Industrial batch ovens are generally used for drying/heating/baking/roasting/curing/ageing of chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food products, PVC, plastics, dyes, paints, painted equipment, PCB, paper pulp, compound, tobacco, abrasives, powder coating, asbestos, footwear, and various other products. These industrial ovens are provided with vertical hot air or cross air flow system to maintain a uniform temperature. Heat is generated by means of electric, infrared heaters, steam, thermic fluid, oil or gas fired system, and other sources.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR408

The global industrial ovens market is segmented on the basis of product, process, heating medium, end-user industry, and geography. Based on product, the market is classified into curing, baking, drying, and reflow ovens. On the basis of process, it is bifurcated into batch and continuous. Depending on heating medium, the market is categorized into electric heat, fuel- & gas-fired, infrared heaters, and others. The end-user industries analyzed in this study are food production & processing, chemical processing, electricals & electronics, automotive & aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players profiled in the report are as follows:

ASC Process Systems

Harper International

Eastman manufacturing ltd.

Rowan Technologies

Wisconsin Oven Corporation.

JPW Ovens & Furnaces

Davron Technologies

Grieve Corporation

JLS Ovens

Steelman Industries, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the industrial ovens market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

It presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

Porters Five Forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Market player positioning in the report provides a clear understanding of the position of leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Curing Ovens

Baking Ovens

Drying Ovens

Reflow Ovens

Others

By Process

Batch

Continuous

By Heating Medium

Electric Heat

Fuel- & Gas-fired

Infrared Heaters

Others

By End-user Industry

Food Production & Processing

Chemical Processing

Electricals & Electronics

Automotive & Aerospace

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Spain

UK

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR408

OTHER KEY PLAYERS*

Ali S.p.A

Duke Manufacturing Co. Inc.

The Middleby Corporation

Alto-Shaam, Inc.

Edward Don & Company

Fujimak Corporation

Avantco Equipment

Hobart Corporation

*These players are not profiled in this report.