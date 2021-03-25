Impact Of Covid-19 Outbreak On Automotive Sensors Market

Global Automotive Sensors Market: Overview

Increased production of motor vehicles worldwide coupled with rising demand for vehicle electrification is expected to amplify growth opportunities for the global automotive sensors market in the near future. In addition to that, growing consumer demand for comfort and safety and formulation of strict government policies regarding vehicle emissions is further likely to trigger growth of the global automotive sensors market in the years to come.

Type, vehicle type, sales channel, application, and region are the five important parameters based on which the global automotive sensors market has been classified.

Global Automotive Sensors Market : Notable Developments

One of the relevant and important developments of the market that gives a quick view of the dynamics pertaining to global automotive sensors market is mentioned as below:

September 2018, Wabco Holdings Inc. inked a deal with Valeo, French supplier of automotives for the supply of advanced mid and short-range sensors to Wabco Holdings. This move is anticipated to develop as well as industrialize the next generation ADAS system, which is extremely crucial for attaining vehicle autonomy.

Some of the prominent organizations in the global automotive sensors market comprise the below-mentioned:

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC

Texas Instruments Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors NV

TE Connectivity Ltd

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Global Automotive Sensors Market : Key Trends

The global automotive sensors market is characterized by the presence of the following restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

Market to Observe Growth in Increasing Demand for Alternative Fuel Source Vehicle

An alternative fuel vehicle is the one that do not run on conventional fuels, such as diesel or petroleum. Such vehicles are solar-powered vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and electric vehicles. Increasing popularity of these vehicles is likely to diminish the cost of fuel, lessen environmental pollution, and improve energy security of nations. The demand for automotive sensors is expected to rise with the rising demand for alternative fuel vehicles. Furthermore, integration of new, advanced technologies has widened the scope of use of electrification. This factor is likely to drive the growth of the global automotive sensors market in the forthcoming years.

Global Automotive Sensors Market: Geographical Analysis

Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global automotive sensors market during the period of assessment. Such growth of the region is attributed to the growth of the dynamic automotive industry in the region. Rise in the per capita income and expansion of middle-class population base are likely to play an important role in the growth of the global automotive sensors market in the near future.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.