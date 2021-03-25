Hydroponics Market Size, Business Opportunities By Leading Players, Share, Development, Expansion, Merger, Acquisition, New Product Launches, and Pricing Analysis

The global Hydroponics Market is projected to reach USD 8.64 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The expansion of the market is driven by higher yields compared to traditional agriculture strategies in restricted land and alternative resources, which has created a profound impact in demand. The hydroponics systems comprise of a mixture of multiple technologies and thus include a particular set of system model.

Global population is increasing exponentially, and with every passing day around 200,000 individuals are adding up to the globe food demand. The provision food to the present growing population has become a worldwide threat. On the opposite facet, agricultural land is shrinking on a global scale. Adding to the present, crop pest’s area unit inflicts around 11-17% of worldwide crop losses annually, worsening the situation. Therefore, to realize self-reliance in food, hydroponics gives a potentially good answer, because the technology utilizes space with efficiency and may be applied even by landless urban and rural individuals.

The growth of the market is attributed to higher yield as compared to conventional agriculture practices and controlled environment farming with limited land resource

The report is streamlined with the current market scenario and economic landscape with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has disrupted normal business routines and induced certain financial difficulties. The report analyses the latest scenario, changing dynamics of the market, and the overall impact of the pandemic on the market and its key segments. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report studies the Hydroponics Market according to the impact of the pandemic and offers a present and future impact assessment.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key competitors operating in the industry. The report offers insights into their product portfolio, business overview, financial standing, market position, revenue generation, market share and market size, and production and manufacturing capacity along with pricing analysis. The in-depth report on the Hydroponics Market, along with details on import/export, consumption and production rate, demand and supply dynamics, competitive landscape benchmarking, market share, and other key elements, strives to offer the reader a complete crystal clear understanding of the Hydroponics Market business sphere.

The research offers a bird’s eye view of the current market scenario regarding the operations of the leading companies in the Hydroponics Market. The report presents an extensive analysis of the leading players with regards to their business portfolio, product portfolio, market share and size, global reach and position, revenue share, gross profit margins, and production and manufacturing capacity.

Key participants include AMHYDRO (U.S.), Argus Control Systems Limited (Canada), AeroFarms (U.S.), Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Heliospectra AB (Sweden), Emirates Hydroponics Farms (UAE), LumiGrow (U.S.), Signify Holding (the Netherlands) Terra Tech Corp (U.S.) and Freight Farms (U.S.).

The necessities for growing vegetables inside during a aquacultural unit may be met with the assistance of grow lights, air ventilation, and recirculation systems, beside the correct nutrients for water. Hydroponically full-grown plants ar identified to retain their full alimental worth and ar equal or in sure cases superior to conventionally-grown vegetables.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Hydroponics Market on the basis of type movement, crop movement and region:

Type Movement Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Aggregate Systems Liquid Systems

Crop Movement Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Tomatoes Lettuce Peppers Cucumbers Herbs Others



The North America region has dominated the market and is likely to do so henceforth. However, Asia has the biggest greenhouse vegetable growing space of 224,974 hectares across the world, followed by Europe with 173,561 hectares as per the report on protected agriculture by Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in 2017. Thus, with the high range of greenhouses in Asia Pacific, the expansion chance for hydroponic aquacultural market is quite prominent, making the region grow at the highest CAGR of 23.8% all the way to 2027.

The report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

