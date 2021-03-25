Hybrid Cloud Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Top Companies and Forecast – IMARC Group
According to the latest research report by IMARC group, titled “Hybrid Cloud Market: Global Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Industry Trends and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global hybrid cloud market size to continue its double-digit growth during the next five years.
A hybrid cloud is a cloud-computing environment that includes on-premises, private, public, and third-party cloud services. It allows workload movement between public and private platforms to consolidate, automate, and manage a computing environment. Generally, it employs three service models viz., Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service, and Software-as-a-Service. Hybrid cloud also comprises of a private cloud that is either on-premises or hosted by a third-party cloud provider and a stable wide area network (WAN) connectivity between the environments. It extends comprehensive support for the remote workforce, reduces operation costs, and enhances scalability, accessibility, security, and risk management and finds extensive applications across industries.
Market Trends:
Rapid digitization, coupled with the rising adoption of cloud-computing services for flexible, scalable, and cost-effective computing systems, drives the demand for hybrid clouds. Hybrid clouds facilitate enterprises to maintain control over data and enhance operation scalability. Moreover, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has augmented the demand for remote work and video conferencing tools by organizations, thereby catalyzing the market for hybrid cloud systems for business continuity. Furthermore, the rapid integration of artificial intelligence (AI), Internet-of-Things (IoT), machine learning (ML), and edge computing is also propelling the market growth. Additionally, the rising adoption of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and multi-cloud spaces is further expected to drive the market for hybrid cloud.
Hybrid Cloud Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited
- Amazon Inc.
- Century Link Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Citrix Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- DXC Technology Company
- Fujitsu Ltd. (Furukawa Group)
- Google (Alphabet Inc.)
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Rackspace Inc.
- VMWare Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the component, service, service type, service model, organization size, vertical and region.
Breakup by Component:
- Solutions
- Services
Breakup by Service:
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
Breakup by Service Type:
- Cloud Management and Orchestration
- Disaster Recovery
- Hybrid Hosting
Breakup by Service Model:
- Infrastructure as a Service
- Platform as a Service
- Software as a Service
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Small Enterprises
- Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Breakup by Vertical:
- Government and Public Sector
- Healthcare
- Banking, Finance, Services and Insurance (BFSI)
- Retail
- Information and Communication Technology
- Manufacturing
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020-2025)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
