HERG Screening Market Skyrocketing USD 3304 Mn by 2028 with Charles River Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Cyprotex Limited, BSYS GmbH, Creative bioarray, Eurofins Scientific, Metrion biosciences, Aurora Biomed

HERG Screening Market is anticipated to record a substantial CAGR of +13%, to surpass USD 3,304 Million by 2028.

The human ether-a-go-go-related gene (hERG) encodes the pore-forming subunit of the rapidly activating delayed rectifier potassium channel (IKr), which is important for cardiac repolarization. Dysfunction of hERG causes long QT syndrome and sudden death, which occur in patients with cardiac ischemia.

hERG potassium channel blockers is an essential part of the drug development and drug safety process in pharmaceutical industries or academic drug discovery centers, as they may lead to drug-induced QT prolongation, arrhythmia and Torsade de Pointes.

HERG channels are involved in cardiac action potential repolarization, and reduced function of hERG lengthens ventricular action potentials, prolongs the QT interval in an electrocardiogram, and increases the risk for potentially fatal ventricular arrhythmias.

Top Key Players:

Charles River Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Cyprotex Limited, BSYS GmbH, Creative bioarray, Eurofins Scientific, Metrion biosciences, and Aurora Biomed.

Market segmentation:

By type

gene KCNH2

mutant KCNH2

By ion channel

voltage-gated ion channel

ligand-gated ion channel

others

By Application

antiarrhythmic drugs

antipsychotics

antibiotics

others

