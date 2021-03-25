Help Desk Solutions Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2025

Help desk solutions enable customer care operators to deal with problems that customers face and keep track of user requests. In general, help desk solutions include IT service management and asset management. Help desk solutions specifically refer to the system that addresses customer queries. Help desk solutions and customer service have become progressively popular in recent times. There is huge increase in sales of customer relationship management (CRM) software, which includes help desk solutions. Cloud-hosted and web-based help desk solution packages are becoming very popular. Social networks are also broadly used as they allow for effective community support and are interactive. The new era of this solution also uses remote desktop access and provides real-time updates.

The firms are planning to lessen customer support executive which is also called as level 1 support with the increasing demand for the automated routine process and replacing that with helpdesk solution. This is due to all day availability of automated help desk when compared to case with customer support executive, which were available for a certain period of time. Help desk solutions are used to solve customer problems related to a service or product. In SMEs, the helpdesk is commonly controlled by only one person whereas in a large firm, the level of support is widespread and complex, requiring more than one person. These factors are estimated to drive the market. However, the inadequate ability of small firms to adopt the help desk process is limiting the progress of the market. The market for helpdesk solutions is anticipated to reach USD 11 billion by 2023.

The market for helpdesk solutions is segmented into software, end users, and organization type. The software type is subdivided into web helpdesk solutions, open source help desk, on-premise help desk solutions, and enterprise help desk solutions. Solutions are a crucial element and follow a procedure, which helps in the assignment, sortation, management, and reminder of tickets which is raised by the customer. In terms of subdivision by software, web help desk is a major segment as a result of broader use of web based application and better usage of internet. In terms of end users, the market is categorized into education, IT, telecom, government, BFSI, and healthcare. Amongst these, telecom and IT are leading the market because of high chances of customer query regarding a company’s services or product. This dominance is also because of the advancement in information technology and greater demand by large firms to shift to help desk solutions. The retail, healthcare, and government sectors are seeing fast growth in the market majorly due to the consumerization of information technology and widespread adoption of personal devices in the workplace. Many government initiatives in evolving countries of Europe and Asia Pacific are implementing the digital platform. In terms of organization type, the segments are divided into small & medium size enterprises and large enterprises. Large enterprises provide an opportunity for the automation of helpdesk support. Large organizations are leading this segment as they possess the capability to adopt new technology. The need for help desk support is lowest in small organizations, which restricts the small & medium enterprises from adopting this technology.

Some of the major players in help desk solutions market are Freshworks Inc., FrontApp, Zendesk, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Wrike, Inc., Vision Helpdesk, Teamwork.com, Ltd., Help Desk Migration, Apptivo Inc, Quick Base, Deskero, BMC Software, Inc., SherpaDesk, Samanage Ltd., TeamSupport, Jira Service Desk, xSellco Limited, iSupport Software, INTERCOM, LiveAgent, Azure Desk, Smart Service Desk, Nectar Desk Inc. and NabdSys among others.

