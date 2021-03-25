Halogen-free Flame Retardants Market -Top Key Players, In-depth Analysis and Forecast Till 2029

The growth of the global halogen-free flame retardants market is estimated to be driven by strict governmental regulations pertaining to the utilization of toxic flame retardants. These retardants together with their synergists, such as zinc and antimony trioxide-based substances, are extremely toxic in nature as they generate extremely dangerous fumes/gases once exposed to fire. In addition to human health, these retardants along with some of its derivatives could also come with adverse effects on the environment, particularly if these pollutants gather beyond a specific level in water sources and vegetation. All these factors are likely to add to the growth of the global halogen-free flame retardants market in the near future.

There has been augmented consciousness about the environment and increasing demand for flame retardants across almost all end use sector. This has led to the need for switch to better options that stick to the strict environmental regulations. There has been a growing shift toward more eco-friendly options, which is likely to foster growth of the global halogen-free flame retardants market in the forthcoming years.

Growth of the Market to be Influenced by Rising Demand from the Electronics Industry

Major application of flame retardants lies in electric wire insulation in transportation and building and construction sector. These flame retardants find utilization in cables and wire systems, electric casing, and circuit boards. Stringent fire safety standards to lessen spread of fire in both commercial and residential spaces are expected to work in favor of the global halogen-free flame retardants market over the forecast timeline.

Halogen-free flame retardants has been gaining prominence owing to rising demand for eco-friendly options. Aluminum hydroxide is an inorganic or mineral-based halogen-free flame retardant has been gaining prominence recently. Increased manufacturing of cables and wires together with growing demand for high-end consumer electronics is likely to generate increased demand for halogen-free flame retardants across the globe.

