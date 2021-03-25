GRP Pipes Market Top Trends, Present, History, Future and Forecast 2028

GRP pipes market is abuzz with activities leading to its upward growth. The highly consolidated market is looking at a highly competitive landscape. This means a number of players are focusing entirely on improving distribution network and product quality. Other than diversifying the portfolio, players are also focusing building brand loyalty and reputation. This, in turn, means that over the coming few years, it can be expected that marketing initiatives are not only taken up enthusiastically but also sustained to have an edge over others players.

In the recent past notable developments include Amiblu Group’s announcement of successfully completing construction of passageway, exclusively for cyclists and pedestrians. The building was undertaken by Hovas Pipes De 3600. In June of this year, the group also announced installation of 63 m circular Hobas GRP pipes 5200 m of Amiblu NC Line pipes. The aim was to renovate Bucharest’s super old and breaking brick sewer system. This not only shows the huge scale the market operates on but also how companies project themselves to the rest of the world by choosing their projects carefully.

What’s really pushing the market forward? It is the intrinsic properties of GRP pipes and the variants that market is witnessing. Not only are these pipes strong and lightweight but also they are perfect for carrying water, chemicals, wastewater and other such affluents. Some of the biggest demand for these pipes therefore, not surprisingly, comes from oil and gas industry, sewage treatment operations, irrigation and others. This also means that as development in these areas occur, growth in GRP pipes market will be noted.

One of the regions that will chart strong growth is Asia Pacific (APAC), that has also been leading the market previously. This is primarily a result of easy availability of skilled and cheap labor and a favourable regulatory framework as governments strive hard to improve ease of business rankings.

