Global Telemental Health Market  to grow with a Healthy CAGR, Forecast 2021 – 2027

The “Global Telemental Health Market Research Report 2021” is the latest comprehensive analysis document assists the reader to build effective business strategies and various market elements driving the popularity of market. The report offers vital insights on every market segment in terms of market size analysis for Global Telemental Health Market across the different regions. Although market statistics information to gain the changing dynamics and future of the market.

The first section of the report offers an overview of Global Telemental Health Market in terms of value. In addition, report section demonstrates a detailed study of some decisive parameters such as business growth factors, industry policies, technology trends, opportunity analysis, the impact analysis of key growth drivers and challenges in the market.

Market Analysis: Global Telemental Health Market

Global Telemental Health Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 15.15 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 24.65% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 2.60 billion in the year of 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients.

Market Definition: Global Telemental Health Market

Telemental health is a division of Telehealth market. Telemental health, the use of telemedicine technology which provides mental health services from a distance. Additionally, it also provides consultation, supervision, health intervention, assessment, education, and information across distances.

According to World Health Organization, there were approximately 500 million people having mental disorders, almost more than half of these cases could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical treatment. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Key Developments in the Market:

On 17 th April, 2018, AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., announced the development of OnDemand Visit, a direct-to-consumer telehealth platform. OnDemand Visit is a platform for healthcare providers to manage their own virtual care offerings, as an alternative to outsourcing their telemedicine needs and services.

Competitive Analysis: Global Telemental Health Market

Global telemental health market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of telemental health market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Telemental Health Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the telemental health market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc (US), Aerotel Medical Systems (1998) Ltd. (Israel), Medtronic (Ireland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), McKesson Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts (US), InTouch Technologies, Inc. (US), Resideo Technologies, Inc. (US), BioTelemetry, Inc. (US), OBS Medical Ltd. (UK), American Well (US), Empower Interactive, Inc. (US), MDLIVE Inc. (US), TalkSession Inc. (US), Talkspace (US), Virtual Therapy Center, LLC (US), Teladoc, Inc. (US), WeCounsel (US), and few among others.

Market Drivers

Prevalence of mental disorders in all age groups is going to drive the market.

Time efficient and low cost services

Rise in acceptance of telemental health

Market Restraints

Fewer facilities in the remote areas

Lack of skilled expertise in remote areas

Fewer government initiatives taken in this direction.

Technological advancements in telecommunication infrastructure

Segmentation: Global Telemental Health Market

By Mental Disorders

Panic disorder

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Depression

Posttraumatic Stress Disorder

By Type

Telepsychology

Telepsychiatry

Telebehavioral Health

By Component

Services

Software

Hardware

By End- User

Providers

Payers

By Mode of Delivery

Web-Based Delivery Mode

Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

On-Premise Delivery Mode

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global telemental health market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

