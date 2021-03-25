Global Surgical Gown Market worth USD 5.84 Bn in 2019

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Surgical Gown market has reached USD 5.84 billion in 2019 and is further projected to reach USD 8.64 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR during the forecast period. The market is growing as surgeries are rising globally owing to the increase in chronic diseases. Another key driver assisting the growth of the market is the rapid technological advancement in the healthcare sector.

Increasing prevalence of geriatric population triggering market growth

The geriatric population is characterized by the emergence of several complex health states that tend to occur only later in life and that do not fall into discrete disease categories. These are commonly called geriatric syndromes. The world’s geriatric population continues to grow at an unprecedented rate. As per WHO, the pace of population aging is much faster than in the past. In addition to the geriatric population, other age groups often suffer from multiple chronic diseases due to sedentary population lifestyle and unhealthy food habits, leading to a different kind of surgeries such as Cardiovascular, neurological, etc. that affect drive growth of the global surgical gowns market positively and drive the demand of surgical gowns with a significant growth rate.

A rise in the number of surgeries across the globe will drive increased adoption of surgical gowns

The increasing number of surgeries is a major factor contributing to the revenue growth of the surgical gowns market across the globe. The higher prevalence of surgical site infections is expected to propel the global surgical gowns market growth. According to the Loyola University Health System study of 2017, the estimated annual incidence varied from 160,000 to 300,000 surgical site infections in the U.S. This may increase the awareness about the use of surgical gowns in turn fueling the growth of the global surgical gowns market.

The hospital occupies the largest share of the surgical gowns market

The hospital account for the largest sale of surgical gowns and is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the surgical gowns market due to the expanding number of hospitals, mounting occurrence of chronic diseases, refining healthcare infrastructure, and the bulk of surgical gowns are used in hospitals. Spreading of viral infections worldwide at an alarming rate creates the requirement of immediate screening of susceptible patients at government-sponsored hospitals and clinics. A constant rise in the surgical procedures opted by the patients for the treatment of chronic diseases worldwide further accentuates the market growth.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific is envisaged to become the fastest growing market due to the rapid penetration of the market. The emerging economies of the region including China, India, etc. are a major market for surgical apparel and are growing at a rapid rate over the forecast period. The presence of numerous surgical cases in the region is helping the market to grow. The Middle East and Africa have witnessed a rise in demand for reusable gowns, as the lack of awareness along with low disposable income have helped this particular segment to grow in the region.

The leading players” in the Surgical Gown market include 3M Health Care, Cardinal Health, Lohmann & Rauscher, Stryker, Kimberly-Clark Health Care, Hartmann AG., Molnlycke Health Care, Steris Plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Steris Plc, Halyard health, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Owens & Minor, TIDI Products, LLC., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medeco, priMED Medical Products, Inc., L&R Group and others. and other prominent players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various business strategies.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of global Surgical Gown market size & forecast. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the Surgical Gown market and industry insights that help decision-makers to make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

