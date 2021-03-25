Global Optical Fiber Cable Market Competitive Analysis By Key Players Tongding Group Co., Ltd., CommScope, FIBERHOME, Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co., Ltd., Belden Inc., Finolex Cables and More

Optical Fiber Cable Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3881.72 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 9366.62 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.64% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Optical fiber cable consist of glass or plastic threads which are usually used to carry electricity. They usually convert the digital data signals into the electric signal and can cover more distance as compared to the electrical communication cables. To avoid the leakage, these cables are covered with transparent silicon. These cables are widely used in industries like healthcare, aerospace, manufacturing etc.

Reflex Photonics Inc., Tata Communications., Tongding Group Co., Ltd., CommScope, FIBERHOME, Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co., Ltd., Belden Inc., Finolex Cables. and others

Prominent Market Players: Optical Fiber Cable Market Fujikura Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Sterlite Technologies Limited., FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD., Prysmian Group, Finisar Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., NEXANS,

“Product definition” Optical fiber cable consist of glass or plastic threads which are usually used to carry electricity. They usually convert the digital data signals into the electric signal and can cover more distance as compared to the electrical communication cables. To avoid the leakage, these cables are covered with transparent silicon. These cables are widely used in industries like healthcare, aerospace, manufacturing etc.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

* North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

* Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

* Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, , South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Corning Incorporated announced the launch of their new cable manufacturing facility in North Caroline so that they can expand their Optical Communications business. The main aim is to provide the customer high quality optical fibre and meet their demand for high-speed connectivity and data storage.

In March 2018, Finisar announced the launch of their several new products like two 50G SFP56 transceiver, 400G QSFP-DD LR8 and FR8 transceivers, a 100G serial QSFP28 transceiver, a 400G QSFP-DD active optical cable at optical networking and communication conference and exhibition. These new devices are specially designed to increase the port density, bandwidth and channel capacity.

Global Optical Fiber Cable Market: Segment Analysis

Global Optical Fiber Cable Market By Mode (Single Mode, Multi-mode), Mode of Transaction (Glass Optical Fiber, Plastic Optical Fiber), Industry Vertical (Telecom & IT, Public Sector, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

