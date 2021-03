Global Neurofeedback Market Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market via in-Depth Qualitative Insights||Players-BrainMaster Technologies, Halici Informatics CO, Mitsar Co. LTD., Thought Technology Ltd., Mind Media

An international Neurofeedback market report explains better market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours. The report also endows with the information, statistics, facts and figures which are very helpful for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. Also, the report brings into focus, the more important aspects of the market or healthcare industry. The data involved in the credible Neurofeedback market document can be very necessary when it comes to dominating the market or making a mark in the market as a new emergent.

Neurofeedback market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 60.09 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.25% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The complementary and alternative treatment of brain dysfunction with rise in demand of non-invasive treatment protocols help in driving the growth of the neurofeedback market.

The major players covered in the neurofeedback market report are BrainMaster Technologies, Halici Informatics CO, Mitsar Co. LTD., Thought Technology Ltd., Mind Media and other domestic and global players.

Global Neurofeedback Market Scope and Market Size

Neurofeedback market is segmented on the basis of product, system, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product, the neurofeedback market is segmented into amplifiers, electrodes or sensors and computer software.

Based on the system, the neurofeedback market is segmented into frequency/power neurofeedback system, slow cortical potential neurofeedback (SCP-NF) system, low-energy neurofeedback system (LENS), hemoencephalographic (HEG) neurofeedback system, live z-score neurofeedback system, low-resolution electromagnetic tomography (LORE-TA) and functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI).

The neurofeedback market is segmented on the basis of application into attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), anxiety, depression, epilepsy, insomnia, drug addiction, schizophrenia and others.

On the basis of end user, the neurofeedback market is segmented into hospitals, physician offices and ambulatory surgical center.

Market Drivers And restraints:

The other factors such as increasing technological advances in the neurofeedback system and rising product approval pipeline are expected to fuel the market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

High cost and taking more time in process or surgery is likely to hamper the growth of the neurofeedback market in the above mentioned forecast period.

