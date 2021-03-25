Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market Size accounted for USD 899.9 Million in 2019, Market Growth CAGR of 5.0%, Market Trends Growing caseload of cancer across the world.

The gas-filled detectors sub-segment is estimated to grow with a significantly 5.0% CAGR through the predicted timeframe due to the suitable performance-to-cost ratio of gas-filled detectors combined with the increasing application of the medical imaging field. The adverse effects of medical devices on humans are creating an augmented demand for safety devices in the industry. Personal dosimetry is used to regulate doses for patients exposed to radiation through their working environment. The dosimetry techniques have different variations and depend partially on the source of radiation, either outside the body or inside. It is also applied to assess external radiation exposure.

Another driving factor is the growth in diagnostic imaging centers and a surge in the number of people covered under insurance. The usage of advanced technologies through R&D affects the market positively. Medical radiation is related to several health complications. The government is supporting the initiatives taken to find a solution to the problems regarding radiation. The growing awareness among the people across the globe is also a driving factor in the market. The adverse effects of these devices on human involvement in the healthcare industry is creating a demand for safety devices.

Key highlights

Prominent players in the industry include Amray Group, Mirion Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Fortive Corporation, Polimaster, Inc., Infab Corporation, Biodex Medical Systems, Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation, PTW Freiburg GmBH, and Bertin Instruments, among others.

The dearth of skilled professionals or educated medical physicists hampers the demand for these products. Stringent regulations will also reduce the demand for these technologies. However, the adoption of market technology by the diagnostic centers, hospitals, cancer institutes, and ambulatory surgical centers will influence the market positively.

In 2019, Kromek introduced “D3S PRD (personal radiation detector)”. It is a high-speed and cost-efficient spectroscopic radiation detector or replacement of PRD that enables the placement of a robust and accurate radiation detector in front-line users’ hands.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market on the product, detectors, application, and region:

The gas-filled detectors segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR due to the favorable performance-to-cost ratio of the gas-filled detectors along with the growing usage of the medical imaging field, which is propelling the demand for the segment.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Personal Dosimeters Passive Dosimeters Active Dosimeters

Area Process Monitors

Environment Radiation Monitors

Surface Contamination Monitors

Radioactive Material Monitors

Other Medical Radiation Detection and Monitoring Products

Detectors Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gas-Filled Detectors GM Counters Ionization Chambers Proportional Counters

Scintillators Inorganic Scintillators Organic Scintillators

Solid-State Detectors Semiconductor Detectors Diamond Detectors



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America held the largest share owing to the existence of favorable regulations and technological advancements. Moreover, high demand from the United States will also impact the market positively.

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



