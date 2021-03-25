Global Maleic Anhydride Market 2021 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

The Maleic Anhydride Market report covers an in-depth analysis of the key trends and emerging drivers of the market along with competitive landscape, market size and growth, regional breakdown, and strategies for this market.The report gives a comprehensive assessment of the market that includes market size in value and volume by region, manufacturers, and application.The report provides detailed analytical review of the Maleic Anhydride market which fulfill the desired needs of clients by offering them with market information in terms of development and its capacities.

Leading players of Maleic Anhydride Market including:

Huntsman International LLC

LANXESS AG

Ashland Inc.

Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical

Ningbo Jiangning Chemical Co., Ltd.

Polynt—Reichhold Group

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Gulf Advanced Chemical Industries Co., Ltd. (GACIC)

Global Ispat Koksna Industrija d.o.o. Lukavac (GIKIL)

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

A-SMA

R-SMA

Other

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Structural Parts

Adhesives

Tooling

Bonding

Aerospace Applications

Reinforced Panels

Plastics Modification

Filling Applications

Thin-walled Parts

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

