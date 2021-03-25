Global Light Sensor market anticpated to reach USD 2.26 Billion by 2026 with a significant CAGR of 7.86%

The global Light Sensor Market register a market size of USD 1.30 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 2.26 Billion by 2026 with a significant CAGR of 7.86% during the forecast period 2020-2026. The major factors boosting the demand for these sensors is increasing consumption of consumer electronics and the trend concerning renewable energy. The miniaturization of these sensors will further increase their demand.

Increasing implementation in sectors such as consumer electronics, automotive, building automation, etc., the growing adoption of smart homes, and rising implementation of light sensors in smartphones and laptops are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. Escalating demand for light sensors in different applications such as automotive, smart building and homes, and outdoor lighting applications is fueling the growth of the global light sensor market. Increasing implementation of light sensors in electronic consumer products such as smartphones, tablets, digital displays, and televisions and continuing technological advancements in the consumer electronics industry are contributing factors boosting the market growth. Light sensors also assist in reducing power consumption and are cost-efficient. Increasing awareness for preferring smart lighting solutions among people is further driving the growth in the global light sensor market.

Growth Drivers

Increasing demand for light sensors from various verticals

Growing demand for light sensors from several verticals such as automotive building automation, consumer electronics, industrial manufacturing, etc. supported by its rising number of applications across the verticals is anticipated to drive the demand for light sensors. There is an increasing market for light sensors in automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial machinery. The growing implementation of ambient light sensors and proximity sensors in mobile devices has driven the growth of the light sensors market.

Rising demand for smart consumer electronics

Light sensors are witnessing growth in demand owing to the increasing demand for consumer electronics as well as smart electronics and wearable applications. Manufacturers of smart home appliances can utilize various types of light sensors to decrease the power consumption of smart home devices. Demand for smart home appliances is expected to increase shortly, as consumers are recognizing the importance and benefits of installing energy-efficient products in homes. Several automotive manufacturers are incorporating light sensors in their vehicles for driver assistance and safety to increase the safety level of passengers and reduce the number of road accidents. This is projected to propel the global light sensor market during the forecast period.

Restraint

Low capabilities of covering long-distance

Low capabilities of covering long-distance is a major factor restraining the growth of the market. These light sensors cannot perform well apart from the specific range of 3 lx (lux) to more than 30,000 lx (lux), which is estimated to hamper the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The light Sensor market is fragmented owing to the presence of several large-sized companies, mid-sized & small-sized companies, and many start-ups that provide the Light Sensor industry. However, the companies that hold the major share of the Light Sensor market are AMS AG, Avago Technologies Inc., Sharp Corporation, STMicroelectronics NV., Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Apple, Inc., Elan Microelectronic Corp., Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd., Heptagon, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sitronics Technology Corporation, ROHM Co., Ltd., Analog Devices, Inc., Molex, Integrated Device Technology, Monnit Corporation, Kingbright, Silicon Laboratories, Innovation, and other prominent players.

Recent Development

In July 2019, Maxim introduced Healthcare Sensors that allow ultra-small size, lowest power, and clinical-grade accuracy for next-generation wearables. MAX30208 clinical-grade digital temperature sensor supports new wearable health and fitness use cases at half the power: MAXM86161 in-ear heart-rate monitor offers best-in-class SNR at the lowest power and 40% less space for constant heart-rate and Sp02 measurements.

In September 2019, ams AG launched the world’s smallest digital proximity sensor module. The ultra-small package of the TMD2635 uses just 1mm3 of volume and assists audio manufacturers of True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbud products to improve smaller, lighter industrial design earbuds. The IR proximity sensor facilitates wireless earbud in-and-out of ear detection to help increase battery life between chargings and can be utilized in tandem with another TMD2635 to support elementary touchless gesture control without the need for buttons.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Japan, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa Product/Service Segmentation By Function, By Output, By Integration, By Application, By Region Key Players AMS AG, Avago Technologies Inc., Sharp Corporation, Stmicroelectronics NV., Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Apple, Inc., Elan Microelectronic Corp., Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd., Heptagon, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sitronix Technology Corporation, ROHM Co., Ltd., Analog Devices, Inc., Molex, Integrated Device Technology, Monnit Corporation, Kingbright, Silicon Laboratories, Innovacom, and other prominent players.

By Function

Ambient Light Sensing

Proximity Detection

Rgb Color Sensing

Gesture Recognition

UV/Infrared Light (IR) Detection

By Output

Analog

Digital

By Integration

Discrete

Combination

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Home Automation

Healthcare

Entertainment

Security

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

