Global IoT in Agriculture Market Analysis Of The Leading Players And Competitive Industry Scenario, 2025

According to Research market research report a??Global IoT in Agriculture Market Analysis, 2020a??, the IoT in Agriculture market across the globe is forecast to grow at the CAGR of 10.20% during 2020-25. The major key factors attributed to the growth of the global IoT in Agriculture are the need for a sustainable solution for the farm monitoring that includes monitoring of yields and crops, soil, weather, and climate, etc. However, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe has turned to be bottleneck in IoT spending in 2020, but it is expected that the spending would surge post Q3 of 2020.

According to Research, the availability of numerous local and foreign players across the countries makes the global industry highly competitive. The key players with a considerable share in the industry are Trimble Inc., Deere and Company, Agco Corporation, Raven Industries, Deleaval, GEA Group, Agjunction, Antelliq, Ponsse, Komastu Forest, DJI, Granular, Hexagon Agriculture, Crop metrics, Dickey-John among others.

The players are launching new products, doing strategic alliances to gain a competitive advantage in the industry. For instance, Zenseio, an IoT system integrator announced the partnership with “Senet Inc., network provider “for the smart agriculture solution in 2019. Also, LoRaWAN launched a kit in 2020, for the agriculture sector with cloud access in Germany.

The Global IoT in Agriculture Market Analysis, 2020 market research report depicts a deep dive market analysis of statistics of Global IoT in the Agriculture market which consists of Region-wise market size, forecast, CAGR market segmentation, market share of various types of Components, Applications, Agriculture Type, etc.

Moreover, the increasing need for food production due to the surging population and escalating statistics of hunger across the globe is pressing the need for IoT integration in agriculture for operation efficiency and better productivity. Furthermore, the escalating adoption of IoT integrated equipment for predictive maintenance and prevention from unexpected downtime in developed counties such as the U.S, China, etc., is one of the prime factors due to which the IoT solution deployment in the agriculture sector is witnessing an uptick.

Governmenta??s Support to Agriculture Industry to Strengthen Europea??s Market Share

In 2019, North America grabbed the major market share owing to the adoption of IoT technology in the agriculture sector in a very early phase. Also, the presence of well- established solution provider in the region is also contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the government’s support to the agriculture sector by investing in technology modernization is augmenting the market of IoT in agriculture in Europe.

For instance, the government in Europe announced a project “Internet Food & Farm 2020” in 2017 with the investment worth USD 35.4 million that aimed at the integration of IoT based solution in the agriculture sector in the region. Also, the European Union announced a 7 years plan with an investment of USD 26 billion for the modernizing farming and rural development in 2017.

Precision Farming Application to Witness an Uptick

In 2019, the precision farming grabbed the major market share and the trend is expected to remain the same in the forecast period as well. The IoT integration in the precision imaging for the monitoring of soil, water, weather coupled with the real-time data gathering about the equipment’s health and farm’s condition with the help of drones’ sensors, controllers, etc. are promulgating the rise in the market share of precision farming.

Furthermore, the demand for consultation for the IoT solution integration, maintenance, and repair or upgradation or retrofitting of any part or software contributes to the demand for services. Also, the service providers in the developed countries for the data analytics for better decision making is contributing to the increasing market share, as revealed by the Research research report a??Global IoT in Agriculture Market Analysis, 2020a??.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report

What are the key overall market statistics or market estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, Market Shares) of Global IoT in Agriculture Industry? What are the region-wise industry size, growth drivers and challenges, and key market trends? What are the key innovations, technology upgrades, opportunities, regulations, growth drivers and, challenges Global IoT in Agriculture market? Who are the key competitors or market players and how they perform in the Global IoT in Agriculture benchmarking matrix? What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the course of the Global IoT in Agriculture market study?

Market Outlook, Segmentation and Statistics

a?? Market Size & Analysis

o Revenues

a?? Market Share & Analysis

o By Components

i?? By Hardware

i?? Precision Farming Hardware

i?? Automation and Control Systems

i?? Sensing and Monitoring Devices

i?? Precision and Forestry Hardware

i?? Harvesters & Forwarders

i?? UAVs/ Drones

i?? GPS

i?? Cameras

i?? RFID and Sensors

i?? Variable Rate Controllers

i?? Others

i?? Livestock Monitoring Hardware

i?? RFID Tags and Readers

i?? Sensors

i?? Control Systems

i?? GPS

i?? Others

i?? Fish Farm Monitoring Hardware

i?? GPS/ GNSS

i?? Sensors

i?? Others

i?? Smart Greenhouse Hardware

i?? HVAC Systems

i?? Led Grow Lights

i?? Sensors

i?? Others

i?? Software

i?? Local/ Web-Based

i?? Cloud-Based

i?? Services

i?? System Integration and Consulting

i?? Managed Services

i?? Connectivity Services

i?? Assisted Professional Services

i?? Maintenance and Support

o By Application

i?? Precision Farming

i?? Yield Monitoring

i?? Field Mapping

i?? Crop Scouting

i?? Weather Tracking and Foresting

i?? Irrigation Management

i?? Inventory Management

i?? Farm Labor Management

i?? Financial Management

i?? Others

i?? Precision Forestry

i?? Genetics and Nurseries

i?? Silviculture and Fire Management

i?? Harvesting Management

i?? Inventory and Logistics Management

i?? Livestock Monitoring

i?? Heat Stress Management

i?? Milk Harvesting Management

i?? Breeding Management

i?? Animal Comfort Management

i?? Behavior Monitoring Management

i?? Others

i?? Fish Farm Monitoring

i?? Fish Tracking and Fleet Navigation

i?? Feeding Management

i?? Water Quality Management

i?? Smart Green House

i?? HVAC Management

i?? Yield Monitoring

i?? Water and Fertilizer Management

i?? Others

o By Agriculture Type

i?? Precision Farming

i?? Precision Forestry

i?? Livestock Monitoring

i?? Smart Greenhouse

i?? Fish Farm Monitoring

i?? Others

o By Company

i?? Market Shares, By Revenue

i?? Strategic Factorial Indexing

i?? Competitor Placement in MarkNtel Quadrant

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the historical year, base year and forecast year considered in the research report on Global IoT in Agriculture Market? The historical data has been provided since 2015, while the base year is 2019 and the data is forecast up-to 2025. What are the units or denomination for measuring market value in the report? The market size/industry size or the market value is measured in terms of USD Million. What would be the growth rate or CAGR of Global IoT in Agriculture Market during 2020-25? The Global IoT in Agriculture Market is expected to growt at a CAGR of around 10.20 % during 2020-25. Which region would grab the highest market share during 2020-25? It is forecast that North America will dominate the market with the majority market share, with market size registering considerably higher CAGR. Who are the key competitors or players operating Global IoT in Agriculture market?

A Trimble Inc., Deere and Company, Agco Corporation, Raven Industries, Deleaval, GEA Group, Agjunction, Antelliq, Ponsse, Komastu Forest, DJI, Granular, Hexagon Agriculture, Crop metrics, Dickey-John, etc., are the leading players in the Global IoT in Agriculture market.

Which component type would emerge as an opportunity area for players in Global IoT in Agriculture Market? Services segment is expected to attain the highest CAGR during the forecast period and maintain its significant market share. Which application would emerge as an opportunity area for players in Global IoT in Agriculture Market? Precision Farming grabbed a significant market share continue to grow at the highest CAGR, presenting immense opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers of Global IoT in Agriculture Market.

