Global Dimethyl Ether Market to Grow at 7% During 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Dimethyl Ether Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global dimethyl ether market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Dimethyl ether (DME) refers to a colorless and non-toxic organic compound that is flammable at ambient conditions. Usually available in a gaseous state at normal temperature and pressure (NTP), it can be easily liquified upon being subjected to cooling or a moderate change in pressure, thereby making it convenient for storage and transportation purposes. It is obtained by converting natural gas, organic waste or biomass into synthesis gas, which is further converted into DME via direct or two-step synthesis. DME is degradable in the atmosphere, renewable in nature and characterized by a high cetane value. It is used as a major substitute for energy fuels in diesel engines. Additionally, it is extensively employed to replace transportation fuels, power plant fuels and propane in liquified petroleum gas (LPG) while also being utilized as a raw material in the production of numerous chemical products.

Global Dimethyl Ether Market:

The global market is primarily driven by the shifting focus toward the utilization of cleaner sources of energy. DME is widely replacing petrol and diesel across the globe as it offers similar properties with low soot and carbon emissions. Its usage aids in minimizing the harmful effects on both human health and the environment, which has led to its widespread preference among the masses. The growing utilization of DME across the domestic segment is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. It is extensively utilized in LPG blending as it lowers soot and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions. This is facilitated by the numerous favorable initiatives undertaken by various governmental regulatory bodies to encourage the use of DME in LPG blending. Additionally, the increasing environmental consciousness among the masses and an enhanced focus on sustainable development have impelled numerous automobile players to invest in the research for the potential use of DME in vehicles, which, in turn, is expected to create numerous growth opportunities in the market. The market is further driven by the increasing utilization of the organic compound in the oil and gas sector to enhance the oil recovery rates and improve the overall efficiency of drilling and fracturing processes. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7% during 2021-2026.

Key Market Segmentation:

On the basis of the raw material, the market has been divided into methanol, coal, natural gas, bio-based and others.

Based on the application, the market has been classified into fuel, aerosol propellent, LPG blending, chemical feedstock and others.

On the basis of the end use industry, the market has been categorized into oil and gas, automotive, power generation, cosmetics, and others.

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the industry has been examined in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of these players include Akzo Nobel N.V., Cornerstone Chemical Company B.V., Chinese Energy Holdings Limited, ENN Energy Holdings Limited, Grillo-Werke AG, Korea Gas Corporation, Mitsubishi Corporation, Oberon Fuels, Royal Dutch Shell plc, The Chemours Company LLC, and Zagros Petrochemical Company.

