Global Computer Vision Market Rising Demand, Drivers, Strategies, Development Factors And Revenue Assessments

Computer vision market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.38% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on computer vision market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Key Players: Global Computer Vision Market

Google, Facebook, Microsoft, NVIDIA, ABB, Apple, Texas Instruments, KLA-Tencor, Mercedes-Benz USA, Mercedes-Benz, Mobileye, IBM, Autoliv, PlayfulVision, Wikitude, Cognex Corporation, National Instruments, GE, VideoIQ, Basler AG, OMRON Group, Synopsys Inc, SICK, Omron Industrial Automation Europe, KEYENCE CORPORATION, Sony, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Intel Corporation, Baumer Group, Baumer Optronic GmbH, Tordivel AS, ISRA VISION, MVTec Software GmbH, Cadence Design Systems, CEVA, Inc., Omron Automation – Americas, OMRON Asia Pacific, JAI A/S and others.

Among geographical regions, APAC accounted for the largest share of the computer vision market and is expected to lead the computer vision market by 2024 owing to increased investments in vision-related R&D activities and ongoing developments in computer vision systems. China is emerging as one of the key contributors in APAC region owing to growing industrial base in China and increasing manufacturing facilities

Competitive Analysis: Global Computer Vision Market

The global computer vision market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of computer vision market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation: Global Computer Vision Market

Based on geography, the global computer vision market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Based on software, the global computer vision market is segmented into and

Traditional software

Deep learning software.

Based on component, the global computer vision market is segmented into

hardware,

cameras,

frame rate,

format,

standard,

sensor,

frame grabbers,

optics,

LED lighting,

processors,

FPGAS,

DSPS,

microcontrollers and microprocessors,

Visual processing units and others.

Based on product, the global computer vision market is segmented into

PC based

Smart camera based.

Based on vertical, the global computer vision market is segmented into

Industrial

Non-industrial

Industrial segment is further sub segmented into automotive, electronics & semiconductor, consumer electronics, glass, metals, wood & paper, pharmaceuticals, food & packaging, rubber & plastics, printing, machinery, solar panel manufacturing and textiles. The non-industrial segment is further sub segmented into healthcare, postal & logistics, intelligent transportation systems security & surveillance, agriculture, consumer electronics, autonomous and semiautonomous vehicles, sports and entertainment and retail.

Major Market Drivers & Market Restraint: Global Computer Vision Market

Demand for image and video analysis applications from various industry segments.

Adoption of artificial intelligence into the business segments.

Rapid technological disruptions in the field of advanced safety systems.

Huge investment costs.

Lack of skilled workforce.

Inadequate ability to develop well-structured algorithms for drones featuring artificial intelligence.

