Generic Injectables Market Overview Of The Key Driving Forces To Create Positive Impact On The Industry Growth 2017 – 2025

Generic Injectables Market – Overview

This comprehensive report by Transparency Market Research analyzes the global generic injectables market for the period between 2017 and 2025. An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made, which offers an in-depth and accurate analysis. Market projections have been offered in terms of value (US$ Mn). Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in manufacturing and distribution of generic injectable products as well as new entrants planning to enter this market.

The global generic injectables market has been studied for the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. For research, 2016 has been considered as the base year and 2015 as the historical year, while all forecasts have been provided from 2017 to 2025. The global generic injectables market report comprises an elaborate executive summary that provides overall information about various segments of the market. The report provides a detailed competitive landscape, by major players operating in this market along with their shares (value %) of the global generic injectables market for 2016. The report also provides detail company profiles of emerging market players operating in the global generic injectables market.

The market overview section comprises factors such as key market dynamics including drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the demand for generic injectable products in the global market. These factors are likely to aid stakeholders establish a strong foothold in the global generic injectables market. Furthermore, the market overview section comprises key industry events, product overview, and market attractiveness analysis in the global generic injectables market. The market attractiveness analysis provides a graphical view comparing the expansion and market dynamics in various segments and countries to identify the most attractive market.

Generic Injectables Market – Scope

The global generic injectables market has been segmented based on product type, container type applications, and route of administration. In terms of product type, the global generic injectables market has been bifurcated into large molecule injectables, also known as generic biologics or biosimilar products, and small molecule injectables. The large molecule injectables segment has been further sub-segmented into monoclonal antibodies {monoclonal antibodies (mAbs)}, insulin, and others. Based on container type, the global generic injectables market has been categorized into vials, ampoules, premixes, prefilled syringes, and others. In terms of application, the global generic injectables market has been categorized into oncology, infectious diseases, cardiology, diabetes, immunology, and others. Based on route of administration, the global generic injectables market has been categorized into intravenous, intramuscular, subcutaneous, and others.

In terms of geography, the global generic injectables market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Moreover, analysis for major countries comprising the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Israel, and GCC Countries has also been provided in the report. A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining the generic injectables market in various regions has been provided in this section.

The report renders a detailed outline/blueprint of the generic injectables market globally that is expected to assist new companies establish their presence and market players expand their share in the market. The report concludes with the company profile section, which includes company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments.

Competitive landscape

Major players operating in the global generic injectables market include Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG (Sandoz International GmbH), Baxter, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC., Lupin Ltd., and Sanofi, Biocon. Other prominent players operating in the global generic injectables market include Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc., Zydus Cadila, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and AstraZeneca plc.

