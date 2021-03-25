GCC Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Materials Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

The GCC extruded polystyrene insulation materials market was valued at $80.5 million in 2016, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0 from 2017 to 2023 to reach $119.9 million by 2023. Extruded polystyrene (XPS) is a polystyrene foam obtained through the extrusion process. XPS systems use air as an insulating material, and form a closely packed structure that exhibits excellent moisture-resistant property. The manufacturing process of XPS includes melting of polystyrene, which is then fed into an extruder along with special additives and blowing agents. Moreover, the efficiency of an insulation XPS system depends on its thickness and installation technique.

Higher construction spending, increase in popularity of energy-efficient building systems, and surge in demand for insulation against high temperatures from the residential sector drive the insulation XPS market. However, fluctuating prices of raw material and issues regarding presence of toxic chemicals in XPS insulation material systems are expected to hinder the market growth. Nonetheless, manufacture of XPS without the use of fluorochlorohydrocarbons is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31577

The GCC extruded polystyrene insulation materials market is segmented on the basis of application and country. Based on application, the market is divided into residential construction and nonresidential construction. On the basis of country, it is analyzed across UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of the major players included are as follows:

Styro Insulation Material Ind. (LLC)

Isofoam Engineering Products

National Polystyrene Packaging Factory LLC

Emirates Extruded Polystyrene LLC

Electronic & Engineering Industries Co. LLC (EEI)

Styrene Insulation Industry

Thermal Insulation Contracting LLC

BASF SE

Kingspan Holdings Ltd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing market opportunities in the extruded polystyrene insulation materials industry.

In-depth coverage of the market, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market dynamics.

Detailed study of the strategies adopted by key leaders in the market is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the market and assists strategists with better decision-making.

Pinpoint analysis of country-wise segments identifies growth opportunities within the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

Residential construction

Nonresidential construction

By Country

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Oman

Bahrain

Kuwait

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31577