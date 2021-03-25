France PVC Pipes market Report 2021, COVID-19 Impact, Market Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Till 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the PVC Pipes market in France reached a volume of 143,690 Tons in 2019. PVC pipes are primarily made up of a plastic resin known as polyvinyl chloride which is the third largest synthetic polymer produced across the globe. These pipes are light in weight and flexible in nature which makes them resistant against fracturing. Moreover, PVC pipes are relatively easier to handle, transport and install, and their production requires nearly four times lesser amount of energy in comparison with other conventional pipes. PVC pipes are currently replacing cast-iron and galvanized pipes in various industries in France owing to these advantages. In addition to this, the demand for PVC pipes has risen in the plumbing sector as they offer numerous performance benefits such as easy installation and maintenance.

Market Trends:

On account of its strategic geographical location and the availability of a skilled workforce, France has witnessed an increase in the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow in the year 2017, which assisted in strengthening the construction industry. Moreover, the Government of France has implemented several policies for simplifying regulations in the housing sector and reducing building costs. These factors have been proactive in maintaining the growth of the market as PVC pipes are widely employed in buildings for water distribution. Further, the development of EuropaCity in Paris, which includes the construction of houses, shops and restaurants, is anticipated to provide a boost to the consumption of PVC pipes. Apart from this, the introduction of new technologies in the pipe manufacturing industry has improved the PVC piping system by increasing the pipe diameter and thickness, thereby enabling the pipes to withstand fluctuating internal pressures. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the France PVC pipes market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

