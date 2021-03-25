“France Forecourt (Fuel, Car Wash, Convenience and Foodservice) Market to 2024” is a Sector Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the French Forecourt market, with category wise fuel, car wash, convenience and foodservice values along with fuel and car wash volumes up to 2019 actual year and forecasted up to 2024. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insight into the forecourt market, based on in depth interviews with major fuel operators across Europe and proprietary data from GlobalDatas service station retail databases. Breakdown of the Major fuel retailers shop, car wash, foodservice sites. Company Fuel Volumes, Values and Market Shares; Convenience sales and Foodservice sales; Car Wash sales. Major competitor analysis by country

In 2019, the market leader in terms of fuel volumes was Intermarché followed by Total and Carrefour

– The total number of service stations in France rose by 1.1% to 11,193 sites in 2019.

– BP had the highest number of service station in France with 3,480 stations in 2019.

– The total number of wash occasions in France reached a total of 153.7 million in 2019.

– The total convenience retail value in 2019 reached 4,996.1 million.

– Foodservice generated 341.9 million in 2015 and has grown year on year to reach a market value of 365.7 million in 2019

