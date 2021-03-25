Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Industry Shares And Forecast 2019-2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study of ‘Eyelashes Enhancing Agents to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Application, and Content-Type’. The global eyelashes enhancing agents market is anticipated to reach US$ 579.43 Mn in 2027 from US$ 370.36 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global eyelashes enhancing agents market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global eyelashes enhancing agents market, based on the type, is segmented into curling, lengthening, volumizing, and others. The application is segmented into repairing damaged eyelashes and nourishing.

The content-type segment is divided into bimatoprost, serum, and others. In 2018, the lengthening segment held the largest market share of the eyelashes enhancing agents market. This segment is also projected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the growing want for long and luxurious lashes. However, the Volumizing segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The market for eyelashes enhancing agents is expected to grow, owing to factors such as the growing prevalence of eye diseases, and growing cosmetics industry. Moreover, the development of nanotechnology-based eyelash enhancing agents industry are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The leading companies operating in the eyelashes enhancing agents market include Allergan, Estée Lauder, Athena Cosmetics, Inc, L’ORéAL PARIS, Skin Research Laboratories, Ame Pure., SkinGen International Inc, Grande Cosmetics LLC, Guangzhou Boss Biological Technique Ltd, and Lashfactor London among others. The market has observed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the eyelashes enhancing agents market. For instance, in May 2018, L’Oréal based in Paris acquired Korean Stylenanda. L’Oréal announced acquired Nanda Co. Ltd., which is the Korean make-up, lifestyle and fashion company to expand its presence in South Korea and enhance its product portfolio.

Global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market – By Type

Curling

Lengthening

Volumizing

Others

Global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market – By Application

Repairing Damaged Eyelashes

Nourishing

Global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market – By Content-Type

Bimatoprost

Serum

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South and Central America Brazil Argentina



Company Profiles

Allergan

Estée Lauder

Athena Cosmetics, Inc

L’ORéAL PARIS

Skin Research Laboratories

Ame Pure

SkinGen International Inc

Grande Cosmetics LLC

Guangzhou Boss Biological Technique Ltd

Lashfactor London

