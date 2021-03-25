Expanded PTFE Market: Growth Analysis & Forecast till 2025

The market research report, entitled Expanded PTFE Market shows good possibilities in the Expanded PTFE Market during the next five-year period and ensures more information regarding market trends. The following summary will give an overview of the drivers, challenges and key players in the market.

Global Expanded PTFE Market Forecast:

The Expanded PTFE Market is forecasted to reach an estimate value of US$ 0.7 Billion during the period of 2020-2025. The Expanded PTFE Market growth depends upon numerous factors which have direct or indirect impact on the demand. Our report has the summary of such factors derived using SWOT, PEST, industry life cycle and supply chain analysis. These methods help in analysing the strength of the companies and identify gaps as well as opportunities to lay out a successful roadmap which leads to higher profitability.

Some linchpins in the market are:

W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Lenzing Plastics GmbH & Co. KG

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Rogers Corporation

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Markel Corporation

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Teadit Group

Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

Expanded PTFE Market Segmentation:

The report segments based upon demographics, geographics, benefits and volume etc, has different driving factors and identifies the most-attractive segments and sub-segments. Expanded PTFE Market segmentation will not only help marketers to be more efficient in terms of time, money and other resources but also allows companies to learn about their target audience so that they can tailor campaigns and increase market share and revenue.

COVID-19 IMPACT Analysis on Expanded PTFE Market

Coronavirus has influenced every one of the organizations, little or large, dealing in any sector. The growth curves of Expanded PTFE Market have seen immense fluctuations in the year 2020. The market scenario and the pace of growth have taken a colossal turn and have prompted numerous adjustments in the cycles, which will have repercussions for a significant stretch. 2021 is probably going to be superior to 2020 for the Expanded PTFE Market players as the greater part of the organizations have continued their activities and the interest is getting reestablished for them.

Note: This report will be refreshed to consolidate the effect of COVID-19, available for the time of 2021 to 2026.

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to remain the largest market for expanded PTFE during the forecast period. The USA is not only the largest market of North America but also in the world, owing to the presence of a large number of medical device manufacturers, aircraft OEMs, tier players, raw material suppliers, and expanded PTFE manufacturers. The country is also one of the most affected nations by the COVID-19 with having the largest number of positive cases in the world. It is also expected that the country to recover at a healthy rate, backed by the organic growth of the medical industry, expected recovery in the automobile and aircraft production, and advancements in medical devices.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the least-declined market in 2020, followed by the fastest recovery over the next five years, propelled by an expected recovery in air passenger traffic with early recovery in domestic travel and expected recovery in automotive production with a higher focus on adopting HEVs. China and India to be the growth engines of Asia-Pacific’s market as they are the largest markets for automotive, chemical, industrial, electrical & electronics as well as owning a considerable share in the other end-use industries.

