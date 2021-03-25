Event Management Software Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2020 to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Event Management Software Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Event Management Software industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Event Management Software Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global event management software market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 12.23% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Technological advancement & development in virtual reality and rising usage of AI and machine learning in event management are the factor for the market growth.

Market Definition: Global Event Management Software Market

A wide range of software products are used to organize all kinds of events such as academic and professional conferences, trade shows, and others; this wide range of software products is known as event management technology in general terms. It is a tool that offers from a single platform all planning-related solutions. This software is very beneficial as they helps the event planner to make their task easier by saving time, helps in enhance the management and also supports targeted activity. This helps the event professional to deliver successful events.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for event automation among marketers will also accelerate the market

Growing usage of social media for event marketing acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Rising adoption of advanced data analytics solutions is another factor boosting the market growth

Growing number of smartphones user will drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness among population will restrain the market growth

High investment cost related to event management software will restrict the growth of this market

Complexity associated with combining event management software with business system also acts as a market restraint

Segmentation: Global Event Management Software Market

By Component

Software Event Planning Software Venue Management Software Event Registration and Ticketing Software Event Marketing Software Analytics and Reporting Software Onsite Technology Content Management Software Visitor Management Software Others

Services Professional Services Support and Maintenance Deployment and Integration Consulting Managed Services



By Deployment Type

Cloud

On- Premises

By Organization Type

Small Medium Sized Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By End- User

Event Organizer & Planner

Corporate

Government

Education

Other

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Cvent India Private Limited announced the acquisition of DoubleDutch so they can solidify their position in the mobile technology and will enhance their mobile event application and solution abilities. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their market position and will also help them to provide better services to their solutions

In October 2018, Aventri, Inc announced the acquisition of ITN International. This acquisition will help the company to enhance their technology offering and will also help them to expand their global reach. With this acquisition the company will greatly broaden the mission-critical technology solutions it provides to business customers who need to carry out outstanding, successful activities around the world and will also be able to provide end to end services to event data management

Competitive Analysis

Global event management software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of event management software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global event management software market are Active Network, LLC; Aventri, Inc.; Cvent India Private Limited,; Eventbrite; Arlo; KitApps, Inc./Attendify; RainFocus; Bizzabo; EventBank; Certain Inc; EventBooking; EventMobi; Gather; Hubb, LLC; Regpacks; SignUpGenius, Inc; Ungerboeck; Whova; Profit Systems Inc.; Eventzilla; among others.

The Event Management Software market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Event Management Software market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Event Management Software market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Event Management Software market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Event Management Software. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)

