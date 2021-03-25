Europe POCT Market 2020 Analysis By Covid-19 Impact With Market Positioning Of Key Vendors: Randox Laboratories, Ltd., Danaher, Abott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Cavidi, Clarity Diagnostics

Europe POCT Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens, Holigic Inc. Abaxis, Acon Laboratories, Inc., Randox Laboratories, Ltd., Danaher, Abott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Cavidi, Clarity Diagnostics, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Nova Biomedical, Trinity Biotech, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Biomérieux SA., and others.

Segmentation: Europe POCT Market

Europe POCT Market is segmented into five notable segments that are device type, product, diseases, prescription mode and end user.

On the basis of device type, the market is segmented into Handheld and Bench Top devices.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into cardio-metabolic monitoring, glucose monitoring, fertility and pregnancy, coagulation monitoring, infectious disease, hematology, tumor marker, urinalysis testing, cholesterol test, drug abuse testing, fecal occult testing and others.

On the basis of diseases, the market is segmented into cardiology, diabetes, gynecology, respiratory diseases, liver diseases and others.

On the basis of prescription mode, the market is segmented into over the counter and prescription based.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented laboratories, diagnostic centers, hospitals, home care settings, clinics and ambulance service.

Restraint

Unfavourable reimbursement scenario

Opportunity

POCT tests with multiplexed capabilities.

Challenge

Reluctance towards change in existing diagnostic practices

Points to pounder in the report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow Strategies of key players and product offerings In-depth market segmentation Recent industry trends and developments

