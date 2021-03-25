Europe PDX models Market 2020 Analysis By Covid-19 Impact With Market Positioning Of Key Vendors:Onco Design, Covance Inc., EPO Berlin-Buch Gmbh, EUROPDX, Explora Biolabs, Horizon Discovery Ltd., Urosphere SAS

PDX models market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 16.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 99,901.36 thousand by 2027 from USD 30,359.09 thousand in 2019. Rising demand of humanized PDX models, increasing demand for personalized medicine in PDX models are the major drivers which has propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

PDX models market document provides estimation and analysis of the rising trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the healthcare industry. With the defined base year and the historic year, calculations are carried out in this report. The report also gives out an idea about the complete background analysis of the industry which comprises of an assessment of the parental market. It becomes easy to recognize how the market is going to act upon in the forecast years with the data and information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements covered in the large scale PDX models report.

The major players covered in the report are Crown Bioscience, Champions Oncology, Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Wuxi AppTec, Onco Design, Covance Inc., EPO Berlin-Buch Gmbh, EUROPDX, Explora Biolabs, Horizon Discovery Ltd., Urosphere SAS, Xentech and Xenopat, among others domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Europe PDX models Market Scope and Market Size

PDX models market is segmented on the basis of type, tumor type, application, technique and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the PDX models market is segmented into mice models and rat models. In 2020, mice models segment is expected to dominate the market as researchers are increasingly using mice models more often than rats, because of mice superiority as genetic models. Further, smaller size of mice does offer some advantages, including requiring lower drug dosages, which makes them more cost-effective in drug development research.

On the basis of tumor type, the PDX models market is segmented gastrointestinal tumor models, gynecological tumor models, respiratory tumor models, lung tumor models, urological tumor models, hematological tumor models and others. In 2020, gastrointestinal tumor models segment is expected to dominate the market as due to increasing number of gastrointestinal tumor models along with increasing gastrointestinal tumor researches in academic & research institutions and contract research organizations.

On the basis of application, the PDX models market is segmented into preclinical drug development, precision medicine, co-clinical trials, basic cancer research and biomarker analysis. In 2020, basic cancer research segment is expected to dominate the market due to increasing adoption of PDX Models for basic cancer research. Basic cancer research is the characterization of cancer biology and to explore mechanisms which is involved for prediction or understanding of cancer. PDX models essentially provide importance in vivo and ex vivo evidence to aid basic studies of cancer, including tumor characterization, tumorigenesis, and metastasis.

On the basis of technique, the PDX models market is segmented into heterotopic implantation and orthotropic implantation. In 2020, heterotopic implantation segment is expected to dominate the market as heterotopic implantation offers various advantages including easy methods of cell implantation, accurate monitoring of tumor size. Subcutaneous and intravenous PDX models, for solid tumors and leukemia, respectively, are most widely used in cancer research. Moreover, heterotopic implantation is less technically challenging and time-consuming as compared to orthotropic implantation.

On the basis of end user, the PDX models market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, academic and research organizations and others. In 2020, academic & research organizations segment is expected to dominate the market as the PDX models usage are continuously increasing in academic & research institutions for basic cancer research particularly for characterization of cancer biology, tumorigenesis and metastasis.

Germany is dominating the European market with the increasing environmental concerns by environmental agencies on the water quality such as the water framework directive in europe.

Many product launch and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the PDX models market.

For instance,

In October 2019, Crown Bioscience Inc. announced strategic collaboration with NEXT Oncology for focusing more on preclinical drug development by providing new relevant models. This collaboration has helped the company to serve more customers as they have the global presence worldwide and could generate more revenue.

In April 2018, Jackson Laboratory and European Bioinformatics Institute created first cancer research portal for PDX models. By using these models researchers can understand better a drug reaction on the patient which is patient specific too. This has provided wide variety of the models at one place quickly.

Collaboration, joint ventures and other strategies by the market player is enhancing the company market in the PDX models market which also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for PDX models.

