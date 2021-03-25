Europe Interior Doors Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

The Europe interior doors market was valued at $10,340.6 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $14,486.0 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2023.

The adoption of interior doors has increased across residential and non-residential sectors of European countries, owing to factors such as population boom and rapid urbanization. In addition, increase in the number of residential and non-residential buildings is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the Europe interior doors market players. Interior doors are used for creating appropriate and well-designed functional space with adequate access points and effective circulatory ventilation in a room. Interior doors are available in different types such as swinging doors, sliding doors, bypass doors, bifold doors, and others. Factors such as increase in government investments in commercial infrastructure and surge in residential sector are expected to drive the Europe interior doors market during the forecast period. In 2016, the European Commission launched an initiative known as “Smart Finance for Smart Buildings”, which was aimed at offering incentives for public and private investments in energy efficiency of buildings as well as use of insulation materials and modern windows and doors in their residences.

The European market for interior doors had taken a plunge since the economic crisis of 2009. However, at present, the spiraling growth of the construction industry in most countries is expected to increase the adoption of interior doors. Development projects in In Western Europe and construction activities in eastern part of Europe especially Poland are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players. Availability of modernized designs of interior doors drives the demand for interior doors among consumers, thereby propelling the market growth. However, high cost of eco-friendly products are expected to hamper the market growth.

The Europe interior doors market is segmented on the basis of product type and geography. Based on the product type, the market is divided into panel doors, bypass doors, bifold doors, pocket doors, and others. The geographical segmentation of the market includes countries included in the European region.

By Door Type

Panel

Bypass

Bifold

Vinyl

Pocket

Others

By Door Covering

Laminated

Lacquered

Others

By Material

Wooden Doors

By Geography

Europe

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Key Market Players

Dimoldura

Puertas Sanrafael

Puertas Proma

Marcos Martinez Minguela

Puertas Castalla

Norma Doors

Puertas Salmar

Dierre Hispánica

Jeld Wen

FORMET PORTE BLINDEE (Formet Entrance Door)

SOFTICA Automatic doors

Lapco Inc.

Portes Design

Eclisse

The Hormann Group

Reivilo

PAC DAMAS

KAZED SA

SOGAL FRANCE