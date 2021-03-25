Europe Flushing Systems Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

Flushing systems form an indispensable part of a washroom, for flushing off the waste matter using water or vacuum through a drainage pipe to the disposable area. These flushing systems comprise a water tank, mechanical components, and electronic sensors & parts depending on customers requirements. The European flushing systems market was valued at $621.2 in 2016, and is expected to reach $700.5 by 2023, registering a CAGR of 1.7% from 2017 to 2023.

Factors such as, advancement of smart bathroom technologies and growing need to upgrade hygiene & disposal techniques have contributed to the market growth. Moreover, continuous technological developments have resulted in a gradual shift in preference from conventional flushing systems to automatic flushing systems among consumers.

Most of the countries in Europe are expected to witness moderate demand for flushing systems, owing to increasing rate of home remodeling/renovation of old infrastructures and adoption of newer water saving equipment & technologies. In 2013, European Commission implemented ecological standards for regulating toilets and urinals with respect to water usage in flushes. Earlier, an average toilet consumed about 11 L (2.9 gallons) per flush. However, as per the new guidelines, the maximum urinal flush volume is of 1 L, and maximum toilet flush volume should be 3.55 L.

The Europe flushing systems market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user industry, technology, installation type, and geography. On the basis of product type, it is classified into gravity flush, dual flush, pressure-assisted flush, tornado flush, and others (vacuum flush). The end users of the industry are broadly divided into residential and commercial. On the basis of technology, it is segmented into manual, sensor, waterless flushing technology, and remote control. Based on the installation type, the market is segmented into surface flush, rear wall mounting, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across countries, namely UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Global Flushing Systems Market Key Segmentation:

By Product Type

Gravity Flush

Dual Flush

Pressure-assisted Flush

Tornado Flush

Others (Vacuum Flush)

By End-User Industry

Residential

Commercial

By Technology

Manual

Sensor

Remote Control

Waterless Flushing Technology

By Installation Type

Surface Flush

Rear Wall Mounting

Others

By Geography

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

