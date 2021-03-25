Europe Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market Share, Trends, Business Strategy And Forecast To 2027||EDAN Instruments, Inc., Fukuda Denshi U.K. (A Subsidiary of FUKUDA DENSHI), Masimo, Mennen Medical Ltd

Depth of anesthesia monitoring market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 61.40 million by 2027 from USD 39.14 million in 2019. Growing incidence & prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements in anesthesia monitoring is the major driver which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

The major players covered in the report are CNSysytems Medizintechnik GmbH, Danmeter APS, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, EDAN Instruments, Inc., Fukuda Denshi U.K. (A Subsidiary of FUKUDA DENSHI), Masimo, Mennen Medical Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Spacelabs Systems, Inc. (A Subsidiary of OSI Systems, Inc.), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Quantium Medical S.L.U., SCHILLER, SIARE ENGINEERING INTERNATIONAL GROUP SRL, TRITON ELECTRONICS SYSTEMS LTD., Medtronic, GE Healthcare (A subsidiary of GENERAL ELECTRIC), NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION and among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product launch and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the depth of anesthesia monitoring market.

For instance,

In January 2017, GE healthcare launched a new product in Indonesia named as CS600 carestation series. This product is an advanced technology of anesthetic tool which is flexible, accurate and easier to operate. The company enhanced their business in Indonesia by launching their new product, this activity helped the company to generate more revenue.

Clinical study data sets, authorization, collaboration, joint ventures and other strategies by the market player is enhancing the company market in the depth of anesthesia monitoring market which also provides the benefits for organisation to improve their offering for depth of anesthesia monitoring.

Market Drivers :

Growing incidence & prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements in anesthesia monitoring is the major driver which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Depth of anesthesia monitoring comprises features such as advancement in the technology of anesthesia monitoring which will impact in launching new product by the manufacturers into the market which enhance its demand as well as various chronic diseases requires process of anesthesia which has enhanced the demand of depth of anesthesia monitoring.

Currently various research studies are taking place which is expected to create a competitive advantage for manufacturers to develop new and innovative and advanced depth of anesthesia monitoring device which is expected to provide various other opportunities in the depth of anesthesia monitoring market.

Market Restraints:

However, high cost and strict regulatory policies are expected to restraint the market growth in the forecast period.

Europe Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market Scope and Market Size

Depth of anesthesia monitoring market is segmented on the basis of technology, product, mode of purchase, application, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented into bispectral index, entropy and patient state index (PSI). In 2020, bispectral index segment is expected to dominate the Europe depth of anesthesia monitoring market as it is the most efficient in offering necessary results to avoid the adverse effects of anesthesia.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into devices and consumables. In 2020, devices segment is dominating the Europe depth of anesthesia monitoring market as healthcare facilities spend the highest on state of the art devices for efficient processes and patient satisfaction.

On the basis of mode of purchase, the market is segmented into group purchasing organization and direct purchase. In 2020, direct purchasing segment is expected to dominate the Europe depth of anesthesia monitoring market as the adoption of group purchasing organizations is low in several countries. Moreover, in several countries GPOs are in the stage of entering the market.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into fluid management, cesarean section, laparoscopic surgery, vascular surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiological interventions, emergency medicine, pediatric surgery and others. In 2020, fluid management segment is dominating in the market as it comprises of all the general surgeries and auxiliary surgeries that require incorporation of anesthesia.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, emergency centers and others. In 2020, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the Europe depth of anesthesia monitoring market as hospitals are the primary establishments for undergoing surgeries as they offer a vast number of auxiliary services under one roof.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tender and retail sales. In 2020, direct tender segment is expected to dominate the Europe depth of anesthesia monitoring market as it is more profitable for healthcare providers.

