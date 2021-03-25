Europe Conversational Computing Platform Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2027

The research and analysis conducted in Europe Conversational Computing Platform Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Europe Conversational Computing Platform industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Europe Conversational Computing Platform Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Conversational computing platform market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 31.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Growing expansion of application base of AI solution in the various vertical is expected to drive growth of the market

Conversational computing platform can be defines as platform where computer interact with human either with text or voice. The platform use artificial intelligence tool for processing language. For instance Chabot is conversational computing platform that widely used in all the sector for helping customer.

Chabot’s are user interface of conversational platforms and its related assistants, where conversational platforms enable chatbots to operate and decode the natural language. SMS, social media and other interactive platforms are integrated in these conversational platforms. APIs (application programming interfaces) are provided by conversational platform so as to integrate other interactive platforms.

The growing utilization of Chabot in the E-commerce sector is prominent factor drive the growth of the market. For instance the Germany based healthy food supermarket chain had introduced a chat bot that utilize for finding super market easy. Thus the utilization of Chabot will contribute in improving customer services. This factor will in turn increase the customer base for the company.

Europe Conversational Computing Platform Market Scope and Market Size

Europe conversational computing platform market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, deployment type, application, and vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into solution and services. The solution segment accounted largest market share is due to growing concern of business towards improving customer experience has increase the adoption of various solution in the business such as virtual assistant, Chabot and many more.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into natural language processing, natural language understanding, machine learning and deep learning, automated speech recognition. Natural language processing segment is dominating the market while machine learning and deep learning are expected to grow with highest CAGR for forecasted of 2027. The growing utilization of artificial intelligence in the finance sector for solving complex problem. For instance Ayasdi had created the cloud-based and on- premise machine intelligence solutions for business to solve the complex problem. The deployment of this solution allows the finance sector to control all the fraud case associated with money.

On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. Cloud accounted largest market share as it cost effective compare to the On-premise. The major benefit of using cloud is that it is saves company administrative cost. For instance it has witness that by 45% of the enterprise will prefer to store data in cloud

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into personal assistance, branding and advertisement, data privacy and compliance, customer engagement and retention, customer support, onboarding and employee engagement, booking travel arrangements, others). Personal assistance accounted largest market share growing utilization of personal assistant software in the finance sector allows the finance sector to enhance their customer services.

On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance, retail and ecommerce, healthcare and life sciences, telecom, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, others. Retail & Ecommerce segment account largest market share due to growing adoption of AI tools in the retail sector allow the sector to improve their customer services. This factor will in turn increase customer base for the company.

Conversational Computing Platform Market Country Level Analysis

Europe conversational computing platform market is analysed and market size information is provided by country by type, technology, deployment type, application, and vertical as referenced above.

The countries covered in Europe conversational computing platform market report are Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Poland, Ireland, Denmark, Austria, Sweden, Finland, rest of Europe

Growing Concern of Business towards Minimizing Operational Cost of the Business

Conversational computing platform market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in cloud based industry with conversational computing platform sales, services, impact of technological development in software and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the conversational computing platform market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Conversational Computing Platform Market Share Analysis

Conversational computing platform market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, Europe presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breath, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Europe conversational computing platform market.

The major players covered in the report are Alphabet Inc. (Google), IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Nuance Communications, Inc., Tresm Labs, Apexchat, Artificial Solutions, Conversica, Inc., Haptik, Inc., Rulai, Cognizant, PolyAI Ltd., Avaamo, SAP SE, Cognigy GmbH, Botpress, Inc., 42Chat, Accenture, Amazon.com, Inc., Oracle, Omilia Natural Language Solutions Ltd, among other players domestic and Europe. Conversational computing platform market share data is available for Europe, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many joint ventures and developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the global conversational computing platform market.

For instance,

In March 2019, PolyAI Ltd. had raised USD 12 million funding for series A. This investment will help the company to develop more sophisticated AI technology for its customers which in turn enhance the product portfolio for the company.

The company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organization to improve their offering for conversational computing platforms through expanded model range.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Europe Conversational Computing Platform market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Europe Conversational Computing Platform market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Europe Conversational Computing Platform. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2021

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global Europe Conversational Computing Platform market by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global Europe Conversational Computing Platform market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global Europe Conversational Computing Platform market by offline distribution channel

Global Europe Conversational Computing Platform market by online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global Europe Conversational Computing Platform market by end-user

Comparison by end-user

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global licensed Europe Conversational Computing Platform market by geography

Regional comparison

Licensed Europe Conversational Computing Platform market in Americas

Licensed Europe Conversational Computing Platform market in EMEA

Licensed Europe Conversational Computing Platform market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

