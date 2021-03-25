Europe Coffee Market Size 2021 | Growth, Opportunities, Key Driving Factors, Market Scenario and Forecast to 2027

In its latest report on Coffee Market provides a concise analysis on the recent market trends. The report further includes statistics, market forecasts and revenue estimations, that in addition highlights its status in the competitive domain as well as expansion trends adopted by major industry players.

Global Coffee Market is valued around USD 342.14 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 453.27 Billion by 2026 with the CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period.

Global Coffee Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, and Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2020-2026– Increasing civilization and urbanization with disposable income and rising number of coffee retailers and invention of coffee mixed foods are some of the major factors driving the Global Coffee Industry Growth.

Scope of Global Coffee Market Report–

As per coffee industry overview, coffee has two types are C. arabica and C. robusta and is prepared from roasted coffee beans, the seeds of berries from certain Coffea species. When coffee berries turn from green to bright red in color– indicating ripeness– they’re picked, processed, and dried. Dried coffee seeds (referred to as “beans”) are roasted to varying degrees, counting on the specified flavor. Roasted beans are ground and then prepared with near-boiling water to produce the beverage known as coffee. Coffee has a dark colour, bitter, slightly acidic and structures a stimulating effect in humans, primarily thanks to its caffeine content. It is one among the foremost popular drinks within the world, and may be prepared and presented during a sort of ways (e.g., espresso, French press, and caffè latte). It is usually served hot, although ice coffee is common. Global Coffee market research shows that restrained coffee consumption is benign or mildly beneficial as a stimulant in healthy adults, with continuing coffee marketing research on whether long-term consumption reduces the risk of some diseases, although a number of the long-term studies are of questionable credibility. Coffee industry is growing with a significant rate in the past few years.

Global Coffee market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region & country level. Based on product type, the market is segmented into whole-bean, ground coffee, instant coffee, coffee pods and capsules. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, specialist retailers, others.

The regions covered in this Coffee report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Based on country level, market of Coffee is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Global Coffee Companies–

Coca-Cola Company

Kraft Heinz Inc.

Starbucks Corporation

Nestle S.A. and Dunkin’ Donuts

Café Nerro

Coffee Beanery

Nestle Inc.

Starbucks

Others.

News-

CCL Products Launched Continental Coffee brand in Domestic Market

August 13th, 2019; Andhra Pradesh-based private label instant coffee maker CCL Products Limited, which earns 93 per cent of its revenues by exporting over 250 brands globally, announced the launch of its own Continental Coffee brands in the domestic market. With the launch of multiple products in both, instant and filter coffee categories in different sizes and price points, the company hopes to double its India revenues within the next few years. The Indian market is currently dominated by MNC brands such as Nestle’s Bru.

Global Coffee Market Dynamics-

Growing population, use of coffee in drinks and food and increasing technological advancement are some of the factors driving the growth of global coffee market. In addition, increasing number of hi-tech coffee machines, online availability of products and use of retail shops are also supplementing the growth of global coffee market. As per coffee industry analysis, world coffee exports amounted to 9.13 million bags in October 2016 compared with 9.31 million bags in October 2015 and as per coffee industry analysis 151.3 million numbers of 60 kg bags of coffee consumed in coffee year 2015/16 due to increased use, coffee industry growing fast. However, natural calamities on coffee production and price fluctuation in trades of coffee may restrain the coffee industry growth.

Global Coffee Market Regional Analysis-

North America is expecetd to dominate the global coffee industry due to high consumption in this region. As per MedAlertHelp.org coffee industry growth rate is higher in this sector, every year, U.S. adults spend an average of USD 1,100 on coffee. Approximately 64% of Americans drink at least one cup of coffee every single day. The average American drinks 3.2 cups of coffee every day. European importers sourced approximately 87% of their green coffee beans directly from producing countries in 2018, corresponding to 3.2 million tonnes at a value of Euro 6.9 billion. Intra-European trade accounted for 13% of European supplies in 2018, amounting to 479 thousand tonnes, reaching a value of Euro 1.2 billion. Evolution of domestic consumption for each ICO Member country in the South and East Asia region and in all four markets, coffee consumption has sharply increased, almost fourfold from 3.3 million bags to 11.4 million bags.

Global Coffee Market Segmentation:–

By Product Type: Whole-Bean, Ground Coffee, Instant Coffee, Coffee Pods and Capsules

By Distribution Channel: Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Benefits for Global Coffee Market Report–

Global Coffee market analysis report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Coffee industry analysis research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Coffee industry overview report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Coffee industry growth report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

