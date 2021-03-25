Europe Automotive Coatings Market Expected To Generate A Double Digit CAGR of 1.5% By 2026

The Europe Automotive Coatings Market is expected to grow by US$ 460 million during 2020-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the Europe market, followed by a detailed analysis of the products, chemistries, technologies, applications, and countries. The Europe market data on automotive coatings can be segmented by products: basecoat, clearcoat, thinner/hardeners, undercoat, electrocoat, and primer. Automotive coatings market is further segmented by chemistries: acrylic, epoxy, polyester, and polyurethane. And segmented into technologies like solventborne, and waterborne. Automotive coatings market by applications is categorized into: OEM coatings, and refinish coatings.

The study provides historical market data (2016-2019) and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. The market size and estimations are provided in terms of volume (Million Liters) and revenue (US$ Million) considering 2019 as base year and market forecast will be given from 2020 to 2026.

The data-centric report focuses on market trends, status and outlook for segments, and future growth. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as Germany, France, The United Kingdom (UK), Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

