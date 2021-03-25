Endoscopy Baskets Market Research Reveals Enhanced Growth During The Forecast Period 2025

Endoscopy is a minimally invasive procedure, a tube like device called as endoscope is inserted through the body openings such a mouth, nasal cavity, urethral opening, anus, ear openings, etc. Endoscopy is performed for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. Objects such as foreign bodies, calculi (stone) and a dissected tissue obstruct the body lumens such as esophagus, small and large intestine, bile and pancreatic ducts, ureteral duct, bronchi and airway track. Endoscopy baskets are inserted through the working channel or accessory port of an endoscope to remove these objects. These procedures are widely used in gastrointestinal endoscopy, airway endoscopy, and ureteral endoscopy. Appropriate basket is selected based on the type and size of obstructing object, type of endoscope and application. In most cases, such objects are first detected through imaging systems such as X-ray, ultrasound, and other imaging modalities. This assists in selection of the appropriate basket type to perform the procedure.

Request For Sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=36164

Endoscopy baskets are widely used in bile and pancreatic stone extraction, urinary duct stone extraction, and extraction of foreign bodies from gastrointestinal and airway tract. Majority of the bile duct and gall bladder stones are caused by imbalance of cholesterol. Moreover, changing dietary habits augment the incidence of gall balder, bile duct, and pancreatic duct lithiasis. An article published by the World Gastroenterology Organization in 2012, prevalence of gallstone across the U.S. was 15% of the population, while in Europe it was revealed to be in the range of 9% to 21%. Rise in prevalence and risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, and dyslipidemia are likely to increase the prevalence of gall bladder and bile duct stones. According to the National Kidney Foundation Primer Foundation, prevalence of nephrolithiasis in the U.S. has increased from 3.8% in the late 1970s to 8.8% in the late 2000s. Rise in demand for alternative methods such as extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL), laser lithotripsy, and pharmacotherapy are likely to hamper the growth of the global endoscopy baskets market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

The global endoscopy baskets market can be segmented based on product, material, design, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market can be divided into helical, straight, and Roth net. Straight baskets are likely to account for leading share of the global market owing to large number of applications, high strength, and reusability. Based on material, the global endoscopy baskets market can be categorized into nitinol, stainless steel, and others. Nitinol baskets offer properties such as shape memory; however, these lack strength as compared to stainless steel endoscopy baskets. In terms of design, the market can be classified into wire guided and rotatable. Wire guided endoscopy baskets are more preferred as these can be used to access the peripheral areas in bile and pancreatic ducts and airway track. Based on application, the global endoscopy baskets market can be segmented into bronchoscopy baskets, gastroenterology baskets, and ureteroscopy baskets. In terms of end-user, the market can be categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics. The ambulatory surgical centers segment is likely to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period due to increase in number of these centers and rise in number of endoscopic procedures performed in these centers.

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis Across Industries And Markets @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=36164

Geographically, the global endoscopy baskets market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to constitute a leading share of the global market during the forecast period due to high adoption of endoscopy technology and considerable health care expenditure in the region. Europe is anticipated to account for a significant share of the global market between 2017 and 2025. Increase in incidence of gallstones and nephrolithiasis is projected to propel the market in Europe during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness high growth during the forecast period driven by increase in health care expenditure.

Pre Book A Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=36164<ype=S

Major players operating in the global endoscopy baskets market are Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, Cook Medical, CONMED Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Maxerendoscopy, Endo-Flex GmbH, C. R. Bard, Inc., Richard Wolf Medical Instruments Corporation, US Endoscopy (Steris Corporation), and ROCAMED, among others.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/