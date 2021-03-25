Electronic Discovery Market Trends, Latest Advancements and Growing Business Opportunities 2021 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Electronic Discovery Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Electronic Discovery from 2021 till 2025. The report covers the pre COVID-19 historic data, impact of COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Electronic Discovery Market was valued at USD 13.73 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 23.67 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Inquire for Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745119/electronic-discovery-market-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=XIII

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Electronic Discovery Market: IBM Corporation, Relativity ODA LLC, AccessData Group Inc., ZyLAB, Inc., Xerox Corporation, Logikcull.com, Guidance Software Inc., Micro Focus International plc, Exterro Inc., Driven Inc, Nuix Pty Ltd, Veritas Technology LLC, CloudNine, Kroll Ontrack LLC, FTI Consulting Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Catalyst Repository Systems Inc., Everlaw Inc, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and others.

Key Developments:

In March 2017, IBM revealed planned on updating the discovery service of its artificial intelligence-powered platform Watson with an expansion of its eDiscovery and business research technology. Watson Discovery Service enabled developers to implement a machine learning model in their search tools, which allowed the tools to understand how certain language terms are related on a deeper level. The service enabled developers to create search and e-discovery tools using Watson’s technology which comprehended language and data on an almost human level.

Market Scope:

Electronic discovery is the electronic aspect of recognizing, collecting and producing electronically stored information (ESI) in response to a request for production in a lawsuit or investigation. ESI comprises, but is not limited to, emails, documents, presentations, databases, voicemail, audio and video files, and social media. With the evolution of a digital universe and the availability of faster bulk storage devices, electronic information and data constitute a factor that companies are increasingly relying on, owing to the lower maintenance costs of documents and data production across the world. This has led to the challenges faced by the enterprises, in terms of collection and storage of digital data, to be used in litigation and regulatory processes. To manage this electronic data, electronic discovery (e-discovery) solutions are being deployed.

Regional Analysis For Electronic Discovery Market:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Key Trends:

The Rising Adoption of e-Discovery Services by Government Sector

Government departments across the world have recognized the value of electronic records for various investigations. Various institutions, such as The Civil Division of the United States Department of Justice, have been insisting on the impotence of such electronic records.

Governments have various regulations to be checked, when it comes to the establishment of new companies, etc. The recent case of Paradise papers emphasizes the need for e-discovery in governmental institutes for finding various felonies committed, such as money laundering, tax frauds, etc.

Cases in the past faced by the US government, such as accusations against 19 defendants participating in a criminal conspiracy, has been side-tracked. This has been done by providing about 200 TB of data, out of which only 8 TB of data was relevant to the case. Even the 8TB data was not in a relevant format to search. Such cases indicate the importance of e-discovery for governments.

Federal legal professionals are yet to use e-discovery extensively. It has been estimated that only 38% of them can show accurate, trustworthy information. Government professionals have less confidence in e-discovery software. But, with the growing electronically stored information (ESI), this is bound to change.

Browse the Report Description And TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745119/electronic-discovery-market-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=XIII

Influence of the Electronic Discovery Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Electronic Discovery market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Electronic Discovery market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Electronic Discovery market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Electronic Discovery market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Electronic Discovery market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Electronic Discovery Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team ([email protected] ).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]