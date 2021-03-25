Egg Protein Powder Market Analysis: Global Industry Trends, Share, Key Players, Forecast to 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, Market Study Report LLC has added a new report on Egg Protein Powder market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Egg Protein Powder market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

From a regional frame of reference, the Latin America egg protein market is slated to witness significant growth over the forecast timeframe. LATAM egg protein is likely to surpass a valuation of more than USD 420 million by the end of 2026 owing to rapid adoption of high quality protein powders in food & beverage industry.

The global egg protein powder market is slated to register significant gains over the forthcoming timeframe owing to the rising adoption of health-conscious diet trends. Egg white protein powder is high-quality source of protein that is significantly low in calories. Packed with nutrients, egg protein is a significantly popular ingredient that is found in and used in numerous shakes, recipes, as well as paleo-style and protein nutrition bars.

A single egg white extracted from an average egg is made up of approximately 3.6 gm of protein. Conversely, these also have less than one gm of carbohydrates, no cholesterol, as well as no saturated fats. It is the simplest, purest organic form of protein that is available in the market.

Egg protein powder boasts of several benefits including its superiority to plant or dairy-based proteins for particular individuals. While whey is fast-digesting, casein is considered to be a slow-digesting kind of protein.

The proteins that are present in egg whites, however, are digested at a moderate rate of speed. Additionally, because egg protein powders fall somewhere between whey and casein in terms of digestibility, they keep the muscle protein synthesis process going for longer periods of time than their counterparts.

The overall egg protein powder market is segmented with respect to type, application, and regional landscape.

Owing to its value as a top quality natural protein, egg protein powders as well as egg white protein powders, are being favored as ideal food supplement for numerous years, more so than whey protein. Being lactose free and paleo diet-friendly, there are numerous more nutrition benefits for this muscle-repairing protein, which is increasing its adoption across end-consumers.

Based on application, the overall egg protein powder market is divided into dietary supplements, bakery products, meat products, ice cream, and others. The other application segment of egg protein powders market include ready soup packages and confectionery items. Its nutritional rich, economical, and binding properties makes it compatible with various packaged good solutions.

The Middle East and Africa egg protein market is likely to grow with CAGR of more than 5% over the projected time period owing to changing consumer perceptions on nutrition and rising demand for high quality food grade thickening agents.

