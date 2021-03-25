Docking Station Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide, Industry Status and Growth opportunities for Leading Players

Docking Station Market – Setting Paradigms for Data Accuracy & Data Integrity

Autonomous robots, currently mostly used for the surveillance or surveying of commercial establishments, mostly experience limited serviceable duration due to stunted power supply. A robot docking station for battery exchange plays a key role in such a scenario.

For direction purposes, autonomous robots use navigation techniques based on sensors to automatically dock to a docking station. For example, some Roombas – robotic vacuum cleaners, are equipped with intelligent infrared sensors. At the docking station end, the device emits two infra-red rays, and whenever the Roomba discovers one of these rays, it navigates accordingly and wiggles itself so as to attach to the docking station. Thereafter, the battery exchange happens automatically within 45 seconds.

Docking stations find use for other industrial and commercial applications too. They find wide use for material handling in supply chains and logistics. Growth of the manufacturing sector and intensifying competition in e-Commerce necessitates improvements in warehouse management Systems.

In such environments, computing devices are essential for multiple tasks, including data collection, merchandising, inventory management, communication, and vehicle tracking. For functioning, warehouse staff needs to collect and update supply chain data instantaneously, securely, and accurately from multiple devices and process the same. Docking stations play an important role here for connecting multiple devices.

Collectively, these uses account for economic importance of docking stations, serving to fuel the growth of the docking station market. For a know-how of opportunities in this space, Transparency Market Research (TMR) released a market intelligence study on the docking station market. Prepared by a team of seasoned analysts employing industry-centric research methodologies, and extensive primary and secondary research, TMR predicts that the docking station market will expand at a notable ~5% CAGR between the period of 2019 to 2027.

Universal Docking Stations’ Compatibility with Laptops Strengthen Demand

Docking stations are primarily used for connecting laptops, PCs, or tablets with various peripherals such as keyboards, mice, and printers. Among all, vis-à-vis revenue, laptops held a leading share of ~50% in the docking station market in 2018. Going ahead, the laptops product segment is predicted to continue to dominate the other segments over the 2019–2027 forecast period, adds TMR.

The availability of universal docking stations compatible with different models of laptops and notebooks strengthens the demand for these devices.

Powered by the U.S., Canada & North America to Remain at the Forefront

From a regional perspective, North America is at the forefront in terms of key regions in the docking station market. Powered by the U.S. and Canada, the excessive use of computing devices for commercial and industrial operations is the key behind the high demand for docking stations. Massive amounts of data handling in the service industry, including hospitality and healthcare, fuels the demand for docking stations to attach core computing devices with peripherals.

Introduction of Universal Docking Stations Opportune for Growth

The expansion of port compatibility to be used for proprietary and non-proprietary devices serves to provide opportunities for the manufacturers of docking stations. For example, at present, HP docks are compatible only with HP laptops and notebooks, which limits their use only to proprietary HP devices. This leaves ample white spaces for product manufacturers to capitalize on.

In this scenario, the development of universal docking stations is a solution to a considerable extent. USB ports of computers convert into docking station connectors. Besides, this allows the IT administrators to standardize the docking stations for their entire organization, to be compatible with all types of devices, be it laptops, ultra books, or tablets, among others.

Design Enhancements to Address Shortcomings of Predecessor Products – Focus of Market Players

The scope of design enhancements of docking stations also provides ample opportunities for the manufacturers of these devices. To address this, product manufacturers are focused on ease of use and the supporting of additional functionalities. For instance, tablet docking stations mostly used are prone to damage. This is because of snap-on-cover and an electrical connector exposed outside the docking case.

Besides this, most docking stations display capability for docking tablets only in one direction, resulting in operational inconvenience. This further provides white space for product manufacturers to develop innovative and efficient products.

Price-point and Technological Advantages of USB Hubs Impact Demand

The availability of cheaper alternatives, such as USBs, supersedes the demand for docking stations to a considerable extent. Whilst docking stations are highly useful for connecting peripherals with core devices, the high cost of these devices limits their use. Docking stations for laptops are usually priced between US$ 70 to US$ 300.

Conversely, USB ports, which mostly satisfy the requirements of electronic gadget users for charging and data transfer, are typically priced between US$ 3 to US$ 25 only.

USB hubs extend further competition for the adoption of docking stations. Most new USB hubs are equipped with in-built Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 technology for the higher efficiency of devices. Also, the development of newer USB-C ports allows the fast charging of devices and fast data transfer technologies. Among a slew, Anker 3-Port USB 3.0 and ALLFU B-in-1 USB C-hub are examples of USB-C hubs. By function, USB-C hubs fulfill most of the uses of docking stations at notably less cost.

This provides enormous scope for savvy product manufacturers vying to fill in the gaps in the docking station market.

Docking Station Market – Competitive Landscape

From a competitive standpoint, the docking station market is largely consolidated, with key shares held by the top five companies –

Targus Corporation

StarTech.com Ltd

ACCO Brands

Hewlett Packard Company

Dell Technologies Inc.

