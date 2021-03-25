Disposable E-cigarettes Market Overview Growth Factors and Status by 2020-2027

Disposable e-cigarette is a ready-to-vape product, designed in such a way that it is thrown away after the e-liquid has run dry.

Key Drivers of the Global Disposable E-cigarettes Market

Rising traction of using disposable e-cigarettes among millennial population in North America and Europe is expected to boost the market growth.

Disposable e-cigarettes are assumed to be a safe alternative to rechargeable e-cigarettes; this is likely to work as a positive factor for the market. Furthermore, increasing acceptance of different vaping devices among young adults and adolescents is set to drive market growth.

Consumers shifting preference toward electronic cigarettes to control daily nicotine dosage is working as a favorable factor for the disposable e-cigarettes market. Companies offer different flavors to increase their customer reach.

Demand for non-tobacco products is expected to boost the global e-cigarettes market. It has been observed that older people prefer this product as it does not have any negative effect on health.

Growth Opportunity from Developing Countries

Demand for e-cigarettes is expected to grow at a higher pace in developing countries. Large distribution channels of key tobacco players is projected to help increase their market reach in developing countries.

Strict Government Regulations to Work as a Market Restraint

In the Asia Pacific region, governments of different countries are changing the regulations pertaining to vaping products. For instance, India, Brazil, Uruguay, and Singapore have banned e-cigarette products to decrease tobacco consumption among people. Moreover, lack of technological awareness among consumers is also likely to decrease product sales in different countries.

North America to Hold Major Share of the Global Disposable E-cigarettes Market

North America accounted for largest share in the global disposable e-cigarettes market. Major players including R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company and Philip Morris International Inc. are operate in this market. Moreover, rising adoption of the product among millennial and generation X is expected to boost the market growth. The trend of vaping is increasing simultaneously in both the U.S. and Canada.

The market in Europe is expected to expand at a higher pace. Adoption rate of disposable e-cigarettes is significantly high in the U.K., France, and Germany. Demand for fruit flavored e-cigarettes is also significantly gaining popularity in this region.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The global disposable e-cigarettes market is highly competitive with the presence of numerous small and large players. Companies adopt several strategies including product innovation & development, geographical expansion, and merger and acquisition to increase their market revenue. China based company, Ruishi Technology launched a type of disposable e-cigarette brand namely “RUi.” Under this brand, the company sells chewing gum electronic cigarettes. The product is made with low nicotine content from 4.9% to 0.

