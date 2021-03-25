Direct-to-consumer Laboratory Testing Market is Driven by Increase in Consumer Awareness & Education about These Tests

Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market: Overview

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), direct-to-consumer laboratory tests are diagnostic tests marketed directly to consumers without the involvement of a health care provider

In case of direct-to-consumer laboratory tests, the customer collects the sample such as urine & saliva and then sends it to the company for testing and analysis

Some direct-to-consumer laboratory tests are based on clinical data that support the information and analysis provided while other tests may have varying levels of evidence supporting their claims

The global direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to increase in consumer awareness & education about these tests, rise in number of people using these tests proactively, and growing trend for using direct-to-consumer laboratory testing for ancestry

Drivers of Global Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market

Rise in emphasis on patient-driven health care and easy access to patients as consumers through various sources such as internet and media are expected to drive the global direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market

Increase in adoption of direct-to-consumer laboratory testing for assessing diet & nutrition, cost-effectiveness, and increase in demand for easy-to-use test kits are various factors expected to support the growth of the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market during the forecast period

In December, Vitagene launched two health and wellness products based on DNA test results. These products are expected to enhance the company`s health and wellness services by including tailored food plans and customized exercise regimens

Genetic Testing Segment to Gain Market Share

Based on test type, the global direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market can be classified into blood cell count, cholesterol level testing, HIV testing, pregnancy testing, substance abuse testing, urinalysis, and genetic testing

The genetic testing segment is anticipated to gain significant share in the global direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market during the forecast period, owing to new product launch, increase in number of market players offering direct-to-consumer genetic test kits, and enormous growth in direct-to-consumer testing, especially in developed countries across the globe

Disease Risk Assessment Segment to Exhibit Significant Growth

Based on application, the global direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market can be classified into disease risk assessment, diet & nutrition, health & fitness, ancestry testing, and others

The disease risk assessment segment is anticipated to gain significant share in the global direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market during the forecast period, owing to rise in importance for early diagnosis of disease diagnostic and increase in prevalence of cancer, diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases

In January 2019, 23andMe received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a consumer test for hereditary colorectal cancer syndrome

North America to Hold Major Share of Global Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market

North America is projected to account for a prominent share of the global direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market during the forecast period. Growth of the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in the region can be ascribed to the huge discounts offered by companies, high acceptance of home use test kits among adults, and rise in emphasis on fitness

In the U.S., 23andme Test – Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service was available at a special price of US$ 99 on Black Friday, which was originally priced at US$ 199

Key Players in Global Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market

Major players operating in the global direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market are:

23andMe, Inc.

Any Lab Test Now, Inc.

Counsyl, Inc.

EasyDNA

Gene by Gene, Ltd.

HealthCheckUSA

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Veritas Genetics

Vitagene, Inc.

