Digital Voice Assistants Market Increase In Analysis and Development Activities Is More Boosting Demands

The global Digital Voice Assistants market is constantly evolving and presenting new avenues to stakeholders. The study on the Digital Voice Assistants market presents a comprehensive assessment of economic, social, and policy factors shaping the changing dynamic. The research offers data-validated insights into current opportunities in various segments and possible avenues during forecast period of 2020 – 2026. The trends shaping the value chain assessment, degree of control by incumbent players, intensity of competition are analysed in the study with succinct recommendations and opinions by market analysts.

The key players covered in this study

Alibaba

Amazon

Apple

Artificial Solutions

Baidu

Dialogflow

Google

IBM

LingLong

Microsoft

Nuance

Robin Labs

Samsung

Sherpa

SoundHound

The study offers strategic scenario planning for the recent disruptions caused by Covid-19, a pandemic that is still emerging. Further, the report has come out with popular strategic moves being made by players to regain agility and come on the growth trajectory as in the pre-Covid era. The research has gleaned over the change in perspectives of governments and investors and the changing demand dynamic in various end-use industries for evaluating the growth dynamics on the Digital Voice Assistants market.

Market segment by Application, split into

OEM Voice Assistants

Consumer Voice Assistant Apps

Enterprise Voice Assistants

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mobile OEM-based Assistants

Mobile App-based Assistants

PC OS-based Assistants

Automotive Assistants

Smart Home Audio Assistants

Smart TV-based Assistants

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America



Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Voice Assistants Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Mobile OEM-based Assistants

1.4.3 Mobile App-based Assistants

1.4.4 PC OS-based Assistants

1.4.5 Automotive Assistants

1.4.6 Smart Home Audio Assistants

1.4.7 Smart TV-based Assistants

1.4.8 Wearable Assistants

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Voice Assistants Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 OEM Voice Assistants

1.5.3 Consumer Voice Assistant Apps

1.5.4 Enterprise Voice Assistants

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Voice Assistants Market Size

2.2 Digital Voice Assistants Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Voice Assistants Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Digital Voice Assistants Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Digital Voice Assistants Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Digital Voice Assistants Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Digital Voice Assistants Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Digital Voice Assistants Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Digital Voice Assistants Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Digital Voice Assistants Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Voice Assistants Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Digital Voice Assistants Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Digital Voice Assistants Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Digital Voice Assistants Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Digital Voice Assistants Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Digital Voice Assistants Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Digital Voice Assistants Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Digital Voice Assistants Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Digital Voice Assistants Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Digital Voice Assistants Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Digital Voice Assistants Market Size by Application

The factors that shaped high value-grab opportunities in various regions and consumer segments in the Digital Voice Assistants market are scrutinized, along with the inherent possibilities in the allied industries. The Digital Voice Assistants market was pegged at US$ xy mn/Bn and is projected to touch the mark of ab Mn/cd Bn by the end of the forecast period. The research analysts also point out segments that emerged as data outliers, and attribute reasons for the same to offer a holistic understating of growth dynamics.

Untapped regional markets

Share of top players by the end of the forecast period

Key impediments for new entrants

Macroeconomic factors responsible for changing demand

Trends shaping the raw material sourcing and distribution channels

