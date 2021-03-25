Dashboard Camera Market Evolving Technology, Future Growth and Industry Outlook 2021 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Dashboard Camera Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Dashboard Camera from 2021 till 2025. The report covers the pre COVID-19 historic data, impact of COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Europe Dashboard Camera Market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.01% over the forecast period and is expected to reach a market value of USD 2053.138 million by 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Dashboard Camera Market: Blackvue (Pittasoft Co. Ltd), MIO (A brand of MiTAC Europe Limited), Vantrue Inc., Nextbase UK, Garmin Ltd, RoadHawk (Trakm8 Holdings PLC), Halfords Group PLC, Kenwood Europe (JVC KENWOOD Corporation), Samsara Inc., Steelmate Automotive UK Ltd. and others.

Key Developments:

– May 2019 – Nextbase, a UK based dashcam provider, launched its Series 2 product range, consisting of 5 new dash cam products. The series 2 products will feature new products including Emergency SOS, Alexa, Magnetic mount, and auto sync Bluetooth support amongst others.

– February 2019 – Samsara Inc., launched a dashcam that uses artificial intelligence to identify dangerous driving behaviors. The cameras are part of broader investment in artificial intelligence and are expected to give Samsara the ability to provide customers with added features through over-the-air software upgrades at no extra cost.

Market Scope:

A Dashboard Camera or DashCam is an onboard camera that is used for continuous recording in a vehicle. The scope considers single unit cameras which are only mounted on dashboard or for rear-view. The study characterizes the dashboard camera market, based on the product type, such as single-channel, dual-channel, and rear-view, and by technology, which includes basic and smart dashboard cameras and is focused on key countries, such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, and Russia, among others.

Regional Analysis For Dashboard Camera Market:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Key Trends:

Single-Channel Expected to Dominate the Market over the Forecast Period

– Single-channel dashboard cameras are those that are capable of filming only in one direction, as the name suggests. These are usually placed at the front of the vehicle. These cameras come with features, such as Wi-Fi, GPS, parking mode, and night vision.

– These video cameras are usually available in every conceivable configuration, ranging from a single lens to multiple lenses that allow simultaneous front and rear recording.

– The demand for single-channel dashboard cameras is proliferating, due to the rising demand for dashboard cameras among motorists, owing to its application in filing insurance claims, and procurement of evidence for civil and criminal lawsuits, along with other safety concerns.

– Furthermore, the usage of wide-angle lenses in automotive camera modules is witnessing increasing adoption, due to a wide field coverage and enhanced picture quality.

Influence of the Dashboard Camera Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Dashboard Camera market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Dashboard Camera market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Dashboard Camera market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Dashboard Camera market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Dashboard Camera market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Dashboard Camera Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

