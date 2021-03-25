Cryptocurrency Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Top Companies and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Cryptocurrency Market Price, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global cryptocurrency market to continue its robust growth during the next five years.

Cryptocurrency refers to digital or virtual money that utilizes cryptography to monitor, secure, and monitor transactions along with preventing counterfeit. It functions through decentralized networks based on blockchain technology. The transactions are encrypted through public or private keys and are directly linked with the user’s digital wallet. Unlike conventional currency, cryptocurrency is not issued by a centralized authority and faces nominal interference or manipulation from the government. Cryptocurrency also provides enhanced portability, divisibility, inflation resistance, and transparency.

Market Trends:

Growing digitization and increasing penetration of high-speed internet are driving the cryptocurrency market. Furthermore, the legalization of purchase, sale, or trade of virtual currencies across various developed nations is also augmenting the market growth. The distributed ledger or blockchain technology has mitigated the risk of data manipulation and fraudulent transactions. It enables the users to monitor real-time changes during the transaction, thereby ensuring data security and immutability of the transactions. Additionally, easy access to online trading platforms via smartphones, the development of bitcoin cash and bitcoin lite, and the growing market capitalization of the industry are further anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Cryptocurrency Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Alphapoint Corporation

Bitfury Holding B.V.

Coinbase Inc.

Cryptomove Inc.

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Quantstamp Inc.

Ripple Labs Inc.

Xilinx Inc

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, component, process, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Bitcoin Cash

Ripple

Litecoin

Dashcoin

Others

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Breakup by Process:

Mining

Transaction

Breakup by Application:

Trading

Remittance

Payment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

