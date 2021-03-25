Cryogenic Valve Market Real Time Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2025

TMR Research has published a new report titled, “Cryogenic Valve Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025.” According to the report the growing demand for cryogenic valves for storing and transporting a variety of gases in much less space and in a much easier way will drive the growth of the global cryogenic valves market. These valves make it very convenient to handle or transport gases when they are cooled at cryogenic temperatures. Cryogenic valves help in the convenient handling and transportation of oxygen, natural gas, helium, and hydrogen apart from other gases. Much revenue is generated on account of offshore and Inland transportation of these gases. High profits are also generated from on-site and off-site storage of these gases. All of these factors are contributing to the growth of the global cryogenic valve market.

Unlike other conventional valves, cryogenic valves are capable of working efficiently both under extremely low temperatures and high temperatures as well. The performance of these valves remain outstanding under both such conditions and this is likely to trigger growth of the global cryogenic valve market in near future.

There are five different types of cryogenic valves available in the global cryogenic valve market. These are:

Globe Valves – The spherical shaped cryogenic valves provide substantial trustability in connection with long-term sealing performance. However these valves are vulnerable to moisture and do not serve well in condition where the flow rate is of utmost importance.

Ball Valves – This type of valves makes use of a ball as the obturator and mostly uses teflon for the purpose of body seat. They come with improved flow characteristics as compared to globe valves. However, these are more inclined to wear and tear.

Top Entry Ball Valves – These valves are more or less similar to the ball valves. These valves come with easy maintenance and are used in applications that are fire safe.

Gate Valves – Gate valves are also similar to ball valves but they provide excellent flow characteristics. However, they are also highly prone to wear and tear.

Butterfly Valves- Butterfly valves are generally shorter in length as compared to other types of valves. They also come cheaper and lighter than other valve options in the market. They are also quicker and easier to work with than other types of cryogenic valves.

Asia Pacific region is likely to emerge as a rapidly growing region in the global cryogenic valve market due to humongous demand for LNG in the region.

From across the power and energy sector, the demand for cryogenic valves has increased remarkably in the recent past on account of the growing update of liquefied natural gas from a large number of industrial applications. The rapid increase in the array of industrial gas applications will also help the market to grow for cryogenic valves. An increase in the number of production plants which are producing nitrogen, carbon dioxide, Argan, helium, and oxygen among other gases used for industrial applications will bolster the demand for cryogenic valves. In addition to this, the increasing number of on-site production plans for industrial gases will also create a height in the demand for cryogenic valves. Safety and quality related standards which need to be fulfilled for the manufacturing of cryogenic valves will make the production of cryogenic valves costly. This is expected to hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent. However players are taking much effort in providing consumers economical product by investing in research and development and coming up with innovative ways to counteract the aforementioned restraint.

On the basis of gas, the global cryogenic valve market is segmented into natural gas, hydrogen, helium, oxygen, and nitrogen. It is estimated that natural gas will lead in the market. By type of cryogenic valve, this market is segmented into ball valves, butterfly valves, gate valves, and Globe valves. The ball valve segments is estimated to dominate in the market.In terms of end use industry, the market is segmented into energy in power, chemicals, and food and beverage. Among these, it is estimated that the energy and power sector will lead. By application, the global cryogenic valve market is segmented into cryogenic tanks, transfer lines, cryogenic boxes, and gas trains.

The report also presents a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the global cryogenic valves market, profiling some of the key vendors in the market. Leading vendors operating in the global cryogenic valves market are Parker, Emerson, Schlumberger, Flowserve, and Weir Group.

