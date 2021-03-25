CRISPR Technology Market to Witness Robust Growth by 2027 | Top Players Origene Technologies, Inc., Agilent Technologies, etc

Beam Therapeutics primarily owned by Feng Zhang started developing CRISPR officially declared in May 2018 because of which they were able to generate USD 87 million in series a funding. The main motive of the initiative was to utilize CRISPR technology in order to develop “precision genetic medicines”. This would further help to edit a single nucleotide base in the genome at one time.

The report is streamlined with the current market scenario and economic landscape with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has disrupted normal business routines and induced certain financial difficulties. The report analyses the latest scenario, changing dynamics of the market, and the overall impact of the pandemic on the market and its key segments. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report studies the CRISPR Technology market according to the impact of the pandemic and offers a present and future impact assessment.

The rise in funding, initiatives by the government to develop vaccines, medical technologies, drugs, devices are propellant towards the expansion of the genome editing market globally. As compared to previous systems, CRISPR has a lot of potentials and applications. Among these, one necessary application is that the use of CRISPR in understanding numerous genetic and epigenetic diseases as well as cancer.

Competitive Landscape:

The research offers a bird’s eye view of the current market scenario regarding the operations of the leading companies in the CRISPR Technology market. The report presents an extensive analysis of the leading players with regards to their business portfolio, product portfolio, market share and size, global reach and position, revenue share, gross profit margins, and production and manufacturing capacity.

Key participants include Origene Technologies, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Cellecta, Inc., GeneCopoeia, Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), Horizon Discovery Group, Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs, Thermo Fisher Scientific and GenScript among others.

CRISPR Technology Market Segmentation:

For imparting a clear understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Enzymes Kits and Reagents Guide RNA Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Biomedical Agricultural Industrial Others

End User Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Academics and Government Research Institutes Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Others



CRISPR Technology Market Region:

The report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



