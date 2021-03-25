Controlled Release Fertilizer Market To Witness Huge Gains Over 2021-2027| Agrium Yara, ICL, Scottsmiracle-Gro, Koch Industries

Controlled Release Fertilizer Market research report lends a hand with organization to gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provides real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors.

The attention on the overwhelming players Agrium Yara, ICL, Scottsmiracle-Gro, Koch Industries, Helen Maire Tecnimont SpA a Chemical, Kingenta, SQM, Haifa Chemicals, Jcam Agri, Compo Expert, Aglukon, Jinfeng Agricultural Services Co. Ltd, Agrium Inc., CF Industries Holdings, Yara International, K+S Ag, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (US), Ocp Group, Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan, The Mosaic Company, Compo Gmbh & Co. Kg (Germany), Israel Chemicals Ltd, Bunge (Bg), Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile Sa, Haifa Group, Ats Group, ICL Specialty Fertilizers, The Chisso Corporation, Compo Gmbh & Co. Kg, Shikefeng Chemical Industry, and Greenfeed Agro SDN among other domestic and global players.

Controlled Release fertilizer market is expected to grow at a rate of 6.98% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The rising production of fertilizer and urea products across the globe and increasing application rates of fertilizers in developing countries and favourable government policies and regulations growing market demand for high-value crops with cost ineffectiveness and improper management of controlled-release fertilizers are the factors enhancing the market growth.

The requirement of high-efficiency fertilizers, rising focus on minimizing nutrient losses are the primary drivering factors for the growth of the market. The farmers are focusing on enhancing their crop yields thus are ready to adopt modern agricultural technologies. The use of controlled-release fertilizers reduces the loss of nutrients and therefore requires a lesser amount of fertilizer than conventional fertilizers for application. Thus the profit realization for the farmers increases along with the crop yield because of this reduction in the cost of cultivation. However, the lack of skilled labors and supply of less effective essential products are the major challenges faced by the players operating in this market.

The Market report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market.

Conducts Overall CONTROLLED RELEASE FERTILIZER Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Type (Slow-Release, Coated and Nitrogen Stabilizers),

End-Use (Agriculture, Cereals & grains, Oilseeds & pulses, Vegetables, Fruits and Plantation Crops),

Application (Foliar Application, Fertigation, Soil and Other Modes of Application)

The countries covered in the controlled release fertilizer market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America dominates the controlled release fertilizer market in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 due to the increasing adoption of modern agriculture practices and growing awareness regarding the environmental benefits associated with the use of controlled-release fertilizers have boosted the growth of the market.

