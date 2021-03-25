Uncategorized

Connected Logistics Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

A Connected Logistics refers to system of interconnected devices that are designed to facilitate faster, uniform, and accessible mode of communication for better interoperability among involved entities such as manufacturers, suppliers, transporters, end-users, and others. It can also be described as integration of connected technologies such as Bluetooth, ZigBee, Wi-Fi, and others. Furthermore, the demand for Connected Logistics is on an increase in the recent years, owing to its features such as seamless operation, real-time communication, and integration of information, which enables informed decision making and streamlined logistical business processes. The global Connected Logistics market was valued at $16,774 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $27,722 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.60% from 2017 to 2023.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an overview of the trends, structure, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global Connected Logistics market.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers & suppliers, and provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to determine the investment pockets.
Current and future trends adopted by the key market players are highlighted to determine overall competitiveness.
The quantitative analysis of the Connected Logistics market growth from 2017 to 2023 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Technology

Bluetooth
Cellular
Wi-Fi
ZigBee
NFC
Satellite

By Devices

Gateways
RFID Tags
Sensor Nodes

BY Region

North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Arica

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

SAP
ThingWorx
SecureRF
Oracle
Zebra
Technologies
GT Nexus
IBM
Cisco System, Inc.
Eurotech S.P.A.
AT&T Inc.

