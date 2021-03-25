Configuration Management Market Growing at Steady CAGR to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Configuration Management Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Configuration Management industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Configuration Management Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

The global configuration management market is anticipated to register a substantial CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. In order to improve operational efficiency several industries are integrating configuration management in their organization with is enhancing the demand of the market.

Market Definition: Global Configuration Management Market

Configuration management is software that tracks and ensures the configuration in a reliable state. It confirms that all the hardware and software assets that a company owns are assessed as well as monitored at every time and also tracks the future changes. It enhances the stability, efficiency and visibility that can occur in an application. Automated management of IT resources is estimated to trigger the global configuration management market growth.

Market Drivers

High adoption of configuration system within software drives the market growth

Requirement of standardized IT infrastructure is prognosticated to enhance the market growth

Several benefits of configuration management such as faster problem solving and better customer service also uplifts the market growth

Prevailing growth of digital technologies also augments the growth of this market in the forecast period

Market Restraints

Different application practice in an organisation is likely to impact the growth of this market

Complex and high maintenance configuration management solutions could remain one of the major concerns for DevOps (software Development and information technology Operations); this will restrict the market growth

Data security and privacy concern is also expected to hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Configuration Management Market

By Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Component

Services Managed Services Professional Services Training and Consulting Integration Services Solution



By System

Software Applications

Storage

Server

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Module

Service Catalog

Configuration Management Database (CMDB)

Service Definition

Others

By End-Use

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI),

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecom and ITes (IT-enabled Services)

Manufacturing

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France Italy K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, IBM partnered with DBmaestro, a supplier of DecOps software services and solutions. The platform allows the user in enforcing the process and further making changes to databases, version in source control (database as-code) offering database focused configuration management. The important focus of this partnership is to deliver database automation capabilities to clients with the help of DevOps platform of DBmaestro

In April 2019, Amazon Web Services introduced a fully managed service named “Amazon Managed Blockchain”. It is helpful in solving the complex business problem which assists the customers further in generating. organizing and improving the blockchain network. This could generate huge opportunities in the worldwide configuration management market

Competitive Analysis:

Global configuration management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of configuration management market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Some of the key players functioning in the global configuration management market are Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Oracle, BMC Software, Inc., IBM, Alibaba Cloud, CA Technologies, Red Hat, Inc., CloudBees, Inc., Micro Focus, Northern.tech AS, Canonical Ltd., SaltStack, Inc., Octopus Deploy, JetBrains s.r.o., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, ServiceNow among others.

The Configuration Management market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Configuration Management market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Configuration Management market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Configuration Management market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Configuration Management. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

