Collagen Market Segmentation Application, Technology & Market Analysis to 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, Market Study Report LLC has added a new report on Collagen market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Collagen market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

Based on application, the market landscape is divided into food, healthcare, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and others. The food segment; which is further bifurcated into snacks & cereals, bakery & confectionery products, dairy products, and others; is expected to bring in substantial growth from bakery & confectionery products. In fact, bakery and confectionery segment held market revenue over USD 330 million in 2019.

The global collagen market is set to record a significant rise in its growth graph owing to the producta??s increasing adoption in the bakery & confectionary, and functional food industries.

Collagen is a type of protein that is found to be in most abundance inside the human body. The protein is found in the muscles, bones, tendons, and skin. It is the very substance that keeps the human body together. The substance forms a scaffold that is responsible for providing strength as well as structure to the body.

Collagen is an insoluble, hard, and fibrous type of protein which constitutes approximately one-third of the total protein present inside the human body. Within most collagen proteins, the molecules are particularly packed together so as to form thin, long fibrils. These fibrils act as the supporting structures as well as anchor cells that keep the body together. They are also responsible for giving the skin the elasticity and strength it naturally has.

Some collagens also work as protective coverings that safeguard delicate organs, such as kidneys, within the body. With the advancement of age, the body begins to produce less amounts of collagen, which causes the skina??s structural integrity to decline. Lack of collagen is also the reason wrinkles form, and cartilage that is present in the joints weakens.

Recently, the demand for collagen-infused products has been increasing tremendously owing to the number of benefits it offers, including improving skin health, relieving joint pain, preventing bone density loss, bosting muscle mass, and promoting heart health among others.

The overall collagen market is divided in terms of product, source, dosage form, application, and regional landscape.

The product segment is divided into gelatin, and peptides. Among these, the collagen peptides segment held market share of nearly 40% in 2019, and is projected to register appreciative growth.

Based on source, the industry is divided into bovine, marine, porcine, and others. Among these, the others segment is projected to record growth at an impressive CAGR of more than 3.5% through the forecast timeframe.

The market is divided into powder, capsule, liquid, and others, when it comes to dosage form. Among these, the capsule segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 5.0% over the analysis timeframe, due to rising consumption of bone and joint health supplements. The others segment is likely to grow with a CAGR of more than 4.0% through the forecast timeframe.

The nutraceuticals segment is further divided into functional food, dietary supplements, and others. Among these, Collagen from functional food segment will witness over 5.5% CAGR over the projected analysis period.

The cosmetics segment is divided into hair care, skin care, and others. Among these, collagen market from the others segment will witness over 3.5% CAGR through the forecast time period.

Geographically, Latin America collagen market holds a share of over 8.0% owing to rise in consumption of animal protein products. Middle East & Africa fish collagen peptides market will witness around 3.0% CAGR over the forecast study period.

