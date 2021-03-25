Cloud Collaboration Market 2021 Strategic Assessment- Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc, Oracle Corporation, HighQ Solutions, IBM Corporation, Box Inc

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Cloud Collaboration Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Cloud Collaboration Market from 2021 till 2025. The report covers the pre COVID-19 historic data, impact of COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Cloud Collaboration market was valued at USD 29.62 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.43%, over the forecast period (2020-2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Cloud Collaboration Market: Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc, Oracle Corporation, HighQ Solutions, IBM Corporation, Box Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Jive Software Inc, Mitel Networks Corp, Intralinks Holdings Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Hyperoffice, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Adobe Systems, Zoho Corporation and others.

Key Developments:

In Feb 2018, Cisco completed its acquisition of BroadSoft, which would accelerate Cisco’s cloud strategy and collaboration portfolio by adding the industry’s leading cloud calling and contact center solutions to Cisco’s leading calling, meetings, messaging, customer care, hardware endpoints, and services portfolio.

Market Scope:

Cloud collaboration is a type of enterprise collaboration that allows employees to work together on documents and other data types, which are stored off-premises and outside of the company firewall. Employees use a cloud-based collaboration platform to share, edit and work together on projects. Cloud collaboration enables two or more people to work on a project at once.

Regional Analysis For Cloud Collaboration Market:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Key Trends:

Demand for Enterprise Social Collaboration is on the Rise

In recent years, enterprise social collaboration(ESC) solutions have been able to connect people around the world effectively. Social applications have been limited by technology and might work fine for one department but not for another. With the advent of the cloud, the integration of social collaboration solutions is easier than ever.

The demand for enterprise social collaboration is on the rise and with good reason. With the millennials becoming an increasingly larger part of the workforce, CIOs will be forced to face enterprise social collaboration (ESC) in the future. Intelligent CIOs-who are ahead of the trend have already embraced it, leading to staggering results.

When properly integrated, ESC solutions empower both employees and employer. It can instill the intimacy and fun of social media into work-related communications, and lead to accomplishing tasks in new and more efficient ways. Trusted partners and valued customers can also be integrated directly into the network to everyones mutual advantage.

Influence of the Cloud Collaboration Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Cloud Collaboration Market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Cloud Collaboration Market market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Cloud Collaboration Market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Cloud Collaboration Market market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Cloud Collaboration Market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Cloud Collaboration Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

