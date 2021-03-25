Cinnamon Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | Biofoods Pvt Ltd (BIBP), HDDES Group, Ceylon Spice Company

Cinnamon Market research report lends a hand with organization to gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provides real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors.

The attention on the overwhelming players Biofoods Pvt Ltd (BIBP), HDDES Group, Ceylon Spice Company, Elite Spice, McCormick & Company, Inc., SDS Spices., Ozone Naturals, Reho Natural Ingredients, Vijaya Enterprises., New Lanka Cinnamon, Cino Ceylon, Ceylon Spice Company, Veedaant Services, among other domestic and global players.

Cinnamon market is expected to grow at a growth rate of 11.15% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing usage of cinnamon as flavouring additives is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Cinnamon is a spice that is acquired from the Cinnamomum genus from the inner bark of tropical tree species. They are widely used in application such as medicines, cosmetic, chocolate & confectionary, soups & sauces and others. Increasing usage of cinnamon in different beverages and savoury products is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as rising awareness about the health advantages of cinnamon, development of new products using cinnamon, growing demand for cinnamon in ground format & whole quills, increasing R&D activities related to cinnamon. They also have the ability to manage the blood sugar level which is expected to drive the demand for cinnamon in the market in forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Competitive Landscape and Cinnamon Market Share Analysis

Cinnamon market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to cinnamon market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics in the Cinnamon market.

In-depth analysis is done by constructing market estimations for the key market segments to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape and value chain to understand the competitive environment across the geographies.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

A comprehensive analysis of the region is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in these geographies

By Type (Ceylon Cinnamon, Cassia Cinnamon, Korintje Cinnamon, Saigon Cinnamon, Others),

Application (Residential, Commercial, Food & Beverage, Medicines, Cosmetics, Spice Mixes, Chocolate and Confectionary, Soups & Sauces, Bakery, Culinary Uses, Others),

Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Online Retailers, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores),

End- Users (Residential, Commercial),

Form (Quills, Chips, Featherings, Powder, Bark Oil, Leaf Oil, Others)

The countries covered in the cinnamon market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA)

North America dominates the cinnamon market in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 due to increasing demand for herbal & healthy products and rising awareness about the advantages of cinnamon in the region is expected to enhance the market growth.

